Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL EURUSD
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL EURUSD

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
379 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2018 53%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
4 359
Profit Trade:
1 953 (44.80%)
Loss Trade:
2 406 (55.20%)
Best Trade:
41.15 EUR
Worst Trade:
-29.27 EUR
Profitto lordo:
8 708.68 EUR (637 159 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 459.24 EUR (616 844 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (143.22 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
263.49 EUR (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
59.05%
Massimo carico di deposito:
24.95%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.52
Long Trade:
1 721 (39.48%)
Short Trade:
2 638 (60.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.03
Profitto previsto:
0.06 EUR
Profitto medio:
4.46 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.52 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
21 (-71.65 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-106.04 EUR (17)
Crescita mensile:
13.55%
Previsione annuale:
164.35%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.38 EUR
Massimale:
479.21 EUR (73.69%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
65.02% (479.21 EUR)
Per equità:
12.44% (45.25 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 4143
XAUUSD 211
GBPUSD 5
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 621
XAUUSD -339
GBPUSD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 31K
XAUUSD -10K
GBPUSD 68
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +41.15 EUR
Worst Trade: -29 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 17
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +143.22 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -71.65 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TickmillUK-Live03" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 2
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalCityMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
Atom8-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 2
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.04 × 27
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.30 × 20
XM.COM-Real 17
0.32 × 124
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.33 × 6
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 12
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live04
0.34 × 197
ICMarkets-Live02
0.35 × 442
140 più
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 90 to 120 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 50% to 200% 

MINIMUM STARTING CAPITAL: 500 to 800

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.28 14:27
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.12% of days out of 2591 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.17 08:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.04 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.04.03 17:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.04.03 02:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.04.02 16:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.31 17:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.30 20:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.30 16:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.24 19:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.07.16 18:22 2022.07.16 18:22:46  

New highly improved portfolio of strategies since June of 2022!!!

2022.05.30 01:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.05.03 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.04.27 10:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.04.05 19:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.04.04 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.03.28 14:33
Share of trading days is too low
2022.03.28 13:27
Share of trading days is too low
2022.03.28 11:15
Share of trading days is too low
2022.03.17 22:06
Share of trading days is too low
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
SteadyRock Growth IFL EURUSD
30USD al mese
53%
0
0
USD
436
EUR
379
99%
4 359
44%
59%
1.02
0.06
EUR
65%
1:500
Copia

