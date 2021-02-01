SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL EURUSD
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL EURUSD

Konstantinos Karantonis
0 avis
Fiabilité
379 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2018 53%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 359
Bénéfice trades:
1 953 (44.80%)
Perte trades:
2 406 (55.20%)
Meilleure transaction:
41.15 EUR
Pire transaction:
-29.27 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
8 708.68 EUR (637 159 pips)
Perte brute:
-8 459.24 EUR (616 844 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (143.22 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
263.49 EUR (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
59.05%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.95%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
29
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.52
Longs trades:
1 721 (39.48%)
Courts trades:
2 638 (60.52%)
Facteur de profit:
1.03
Rendement attendu:
0.06 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
4.46 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.52 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
21 (-71.65 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-106.04 EUR (17)
Croissance mensuelle:
12.95%
Prévision annuelle:
157.07%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.38 EUR
Maximal:
479.21 EUR (73.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
65.02% (479.21 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
12.44% (45.25 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 4143
XAUUSD 211
GBPUSD 5
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 621
XAUUSD -339
GBPUSD 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 31K
XAUUSD -10K
GBPUSD 68
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +41.15 EUR
Pire transaction: -29 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 17
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +143.22 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -71.65 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TickmillUK-Live03" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 2
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalCityMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
Atom8-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 2
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.04 × 27
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.30 × 20
XM.COM-Real 17
0.32 × 124
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.33 × 6
UniverseWheel-Live
0.33 × 12
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live04
0.34 × 197
ICMarkets-Live02
0.35 × 442
140 plus...
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Trades per month 90 to 120 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 50% to 200% 

MINIMUM STARTING CAPITAL: 500 to 800

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK


2025.07.28 14:27
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 0.12% of days out of 2591 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.17 08:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.04 03:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.04.03 17:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.04.03 02:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.04.02 16:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.31 17:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.30 20:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.30 16:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2023.03.24 19:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2022.07.16 18:22 2022.07.16 18:22:46  

New highly improved portfolio of strategies since June of 2022!!!

2022.05.30 01:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.05.03 14:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.04.27 10:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.04.05 19:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.04.04 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.03.28 14:33
Share of trading days is too low
2022.03.28 13:27
Share of trading days is too low
2022.03.28 11:15
Share of trading days is too low
2022.03.17 22:06
Share of trading days is too low
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
SteadyRock Growth IFL EURUSD
30 USD par mois
53%
0
0
USD
436
EUR
379
99%
4 359
44%
59%
1.02
0.06
EUR
65%
1:500
Copier

