Daniel Vargas Paz

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

Daniel Vargas Paz
0 inceleme
9 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 44%
InterTrader-Server
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4 537
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 058 (67.40%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 479 (32.60%)
En iyi işlem:
909.35 GBP
En kötü işlem:
-966.57 GBP
Brüt kâr:
48 411.97 GBP (13 380 435 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-45 077.08 GBP (476 050 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
29 (44.69 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 859.54 GBP (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
6 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
865
Ort. tutma süresi:
19 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
1.69
Alış işlemleri:
2 436 (53.69%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 101 (46.31%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.07
Beklenen getiri:
0.74 GBP
Ortalama kâr:
15.83 GBP
Ortalama zarar:
-30.48 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
19 (-177.47 GBP)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 585.06 GBP (5)
Aylık büyüme:
11.07%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
178.42 GBP
Maksimum:
1 975.22 GBP (24.90%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
18.77% (1 760.73 GBP)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
Gold.ecn 2780
NAS100.ecn 1680
US30 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
Gold.ecn 3.3K
NAS100.ecn 579
US30 1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
Gold.ecn 13K
NAS100.ecn -1.7K
US30 889
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +909.35 GBP
En kötü işlem: -967 GBP
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 5
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +44.69 GBP
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -177.47 GBP

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "InterTrader-Server" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🏆 Elite Trading System for the World's Most Profitable Markets

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

NASDAQ 100 + GOLD (XAU/USD) - Two powerhouse markets, one sophisticated system

Why NASDAQ & GOLD?

NASDAQ 100: The technology index with exceptional volatility and trending behavior. Capture massive moves in the world's leading tech stocks.

GOLD (XAU/USD): The ultimate safe-haven asset with consistent liquidity and reliable technical patterns. Perfect for both trending and ranging markets.

Together: Maximum diversification with non-correlated assets. When tech falters, gold shines—and vice versa.

CORE STRATEGY FEATURES

✨ Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Hybrid Advanced AI-powered market scanning 24/7 Human expert oversight for quality control Best of automation and professional judgment

📈 RSI Reversal Pattern Recognition Proprietary algorithms identify high-probability reversals Multi-timeframe confluence analysis Enter at optimal turning points for maximum profit

🛡️ Safe Grid Technology Intelligent position layering without excessive risk Dynamic grid levels adapted to market volatility Capitalizes on market oscillations while protecting capital

⚡ Controlled Martingale System Strategic position averaging with strict limits Risk-calculated lot sizing for each grid level Never exceeds predefined maximum exposure

EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES

💎 Dual Market Coverage - Double the opportunities, diversified risk 📊 Proven Track Record - Verified results on MQL5 platform 🔒 Professional Risk Management - Every trade protected with calculated SL/TP ⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution - Instant signal delivery to your MT4/MT5 📱 Set and Forget - Automated copying while you focus on life 🌍 24/5 Market Access - NASDAQ hours + Asian/European gold sessions 📈 Consistent Growth - Steady equity curve with controlled drawdowns

PERFECT FOR

✅ Busy professionals seeking passive income ✅ Traders wanting exposure to premium markets ✅ Investors diversifying their portfolio ✅ Anyone tired of emotional trading ✅ Beginners with no trading experience ✅ Experienced traders looking for automation

START PROFITING TODAY

One subscription. Two markets. Unlimited potential.

Join our exclusive community of successful traders who trust our system to navigate the most dynamic markets in the world. Our sophisticated strategy works around the clock, capturing opportunities in NASDAQ's explosive moves and GOLD's reliable patterns.

SUBSCRIBE NOW ON MQL5 SIGNALS

✨ One-click setup - Start copying in under 2 minutes ✨ Full transparency - Complete trading history visible ✨ No hidden fees - Simple monthly subscription ✨ Cancel anytime - No long-term commitment required

🏆 Transform your trading. Master NASDAQ. Conquer GOLD.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
