Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / DUAL MARKET DOMINATION
Daniel Vargas Paz

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

Daniel Vargas Paz
0 avis
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 44%
InterTrader-Server
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4 537
Bénéfice trades:
3 058 (67.40%)
Perte trades:
1 479 (32.60%)
Meilleure transaction:
909.35 GBP
Pire transaction:
-966.57 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
48 411.97 GBP (13 380 435 pips)
Perte brute:
-45 077.08 GBP (476 050 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (44.69 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 859.54 GBP (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
865
Temps de détention moyen:
19 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
1.69
Longs trades:
2 436 (53.69%)
Courts trades:
2 101 (46.31%)
Facteur de profit:
1.07
Rendement attendu:
0.74 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
15.83 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-30.48 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
19 (-177.47 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 585.06 GBP (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
11.07%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
178.42 GBP
Maximal:
1 975.22 GBP (24.90%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.77% (1 760.73 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
Gold.ecn 2780
NAS100.ecn 1680
US30 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
Gold.ecn 3.3K
NAS100.ecn 579
US30 1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
Gold.ecn 13K
NAS100.ecn -1.7K
US30 889
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "InterTrader-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🏆 Elite Trading System for the World's Most Profitable Markets

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

NASDAQ 100 + GOLD (XAU/USD) - Two powerhouse markets, one sophisticated system

Why NASDAQ & GOLD?

NASDAQ 100: The technology index with exceptional volatility and trending behavior. Capture massive moves in the world's leading tech stocks.

GOLD (XAU/USD): The ultimate safe-haven asset with consistent liquidity and reliable technical patterns. Perfect for both trending and ranging markets.

Together: Maximum diversification with non-correlated assets. When tech falters, gold shines—and vice versa.

CORE STRATEGY FEATURES

✨ Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Hybrid Advanced AI-powered market scanning 24/7 Human expert oversight for quality control Best of automation and professional judgment

📈 RSI Reversal Pattern Recognition Proprietary algorithms identify high-probability reversals Multi-timeframe confluence analysis Enter at optimal turning points for maximum profit

🛡️ Safe Grid Technology Intelligent position layering without excessive risk Dynamic grid levels adapted to market volatility Capitalizes on market oscillations while protecting capital

⚡ Controlled Martingale System Strategic position averaging with strict limits Risk-calculated lot sizing for each grid level Never exceeds predefined maximum exposure

EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES

💎 Dual Market Coverage - Double the opportunities, diversified risk 📊 Proven Track Record - Verified results on MQL5 platform 🔒 Professional Risk Management - Every trade protected with calculated SL/TP ⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution - Instant signal delivery to your MT4/MT5 📱 Set and Forget - Automated copying while you focus on life 🌍 24/5 Market Access - NASDAQ hours + Asian/European gold sessions 📈 Consistent Growth - Steady equity curve with controlled drawdowns

PERFECT FOR

✅ Busy professionals seeking passive income ✅ Traders wanting exposure to premium markets ✅ Investors diversifying their portfolio ✅ Anyone tired of emotional trading ✅ Beginners with no trading experience ✅ Experienced traders looking for automation

START PROFITING TODAY

One subscription. Two markets. Unlimited potential.

Join our exclusive community of successful traders who trust our system to navigate the most dynamic markets in the world. Our sophisticated strategy works around the clock, capturing opportunities in NASDAQ's explosive moves and GOLD's reliable patterns.

SUBSCRIBE NOW ON MQL5 SIGNALS

✨ One-click setup - Start copying in under 2 minutes ✨ Full transparency - Complete trading history visible ✨ No hidden fees - Simple monthly subscription ✨ Cancel anytime - No long-term commitment required

🏆 Transform your trading. Master NASDAQ. Conquer GOLD.


Aucun avis
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
