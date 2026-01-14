シグナルセクション
Daniel Vargas Paz

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

Daniel Vargas Paz
レビュー0件
9週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 44%
InterTrader-Server
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
4 537
利益トレード:
3 058 (67.40%)
損失トレード:
1 479 (32.60%)
ベストトレード:
909.35 GBP
最悪のトレード:
-966.57 GBP
総利益:
48 411.97 GBP (13 380 435 pips)
総損失:
-45 077.08 GBP (476 050 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
29 (44.69 GBP)
最大連続利益:
1 859.54 GBP (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.02
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
7 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
865
平均保有時間:
19 分
リカバリーファクター:
1.69
長いトレード:
2 436 (53.69%)
短いトレード:
2 101 (46.31%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.07
期待されたペイオフ:
0.74 GBP
平均利益:
15.83 GBP
平均損失:
-30.48 GBP
最大連続の負け:
19 (-177.47 GBP)
最大連続損失:
-1 585.06 GBP (5)
月間成長:
11.07%
アルゴリズム取引:
94%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
178.42 GBP
最大の:
1 975.22 GBP (24.90%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
18.77% (1 760.73 GBP)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
Gold.ecn 2780
NAS100.ecn 1680
US30 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
Gold.ecn 3.3K
NAS100.ecn 579
US30 1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
Gold.ecn 13K
NAS100.ecn -1.7K
US30 889
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +909.35 GBP
最悪のトレード: -967 GBP
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 5
最大連続利益: +44.69 GBP
最大連続損失: -177.47 GBP

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"InterTrader-Server"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

🏆 Elite Trading System for the World's Most Profitable Markets

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

NASDAQ 100 + GOLD (XAU/USD) - Two powerhouse markets, one sophisticated system

Why NASDAQ & GOLD?

NASDAQ 100: The technology index with exceptional volatility and trending behavior. Capture massive moves in the world's leading tech stocks.

GOLD (XAU/USD): The ultimate safe-haven asset with consistent liquidity and reliable technical patterns. Perfect for both trending and ranging markets.

Together: Maximum diversification with non-correlated assets. When tech falters, gold shines—and vice versa.

CORE STRATEGY FEATURES

✨ Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Hybrid Advanced AI-powered market scanning 24/7 Human expert oversight for quality control Best of automation and professional judgment

📈 RSI Reversal Pattern Recognition Proprietary algorithms identify high-probability reversals Multi-timeframe confluence analysis Enter at optimal turning points for maximum profit

🛡️ Safe Grid Technology Intelligent position layering without excessive risk Dynamic grid levels adapted to market volatility Capitalizes on market oscillations while protecting capital

⚡ Controlled Martingale System Strategic position averaging with strict limits Risk-calculated lot sizing for each grid level Never exceeds predefined maximum exposure

EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES

💎 Dual Market Coverage - Double the opportunities, diversified risk 📊 Proven Track Record - Verified results on MQL5 platform 🔒 Professional Risk Management - Every trade protected with calculated SL/TP ⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution - Instant signal delivery to your MT4/MT5 📱 Set and Forget - Automated copying while you focus on life 🌍 24/5 Market Access - NASDAQ hours + Asian/European gold sessions 📈 Consistent Growth - Steady equity curve with controlled drawdowns

PERFECT FOR

✅ Busy professionals seeking passive income ✅ Traders wanting exposure to premium markets ✅ Investors diversifying their portfolio ✅ Anyone tired of emotional trading ✅ Beginners with no trading experience ✅ Experienced traders looking for automation

START PROFITING TODAY

One subscription. Two markets. Unlimited potential.

Join our exclusive community of successful traders who trust our system to navigate the most dynamic markets in the world. Our sophisticated strategy works around the clock, capturing opportunities in NASDAQ's explosive moves and GOLD's reliable patterns.

SUBSCRIBE NOW ON MQL5 SIGNALS

✨ One-click setup - Start copying in under 2 minutes ✨ Full transparency - Complete trading history visible ✨ No hidden fees - Simple monthly subscription ✨ Cancel anytime - No long-term commitment required

🏆 Transform your trading. Master NASDAQ. Conquer GOLD.


レビューなし
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
