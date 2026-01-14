信号部分
Daniel Vargas Paz

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

Daniel Vargas Paz
9
增长自 2025 44%
InterTrader-Server
1:30
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
4 537
盈利交易:
3 058 (67.40%)
亏损交易:
1 479 (32.60%)
最好交易:
909.35 GBP
最差交易:
-966.57 GBP
毛利:
48 411.97 GBP (13 380 435 pips)
毛利亏损:
-45 077.08 GBP (476 050 pips)
最大连续赢利:
29 (44.69 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
1 859.54 GBP (5)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
7 几小时前
每周交易:
865
平均持有时间:
19 分钟
采收率:
1.69
长期交易:
2 436 (53.69%)
短期交易:
2 101 (46.31%)
利润因子:
1.07
预期回报:
0.74 GBP
平均利润:
15.83 GBP
平均损失:
-30.48 GBP
最大连续失误:
19 (-177.47 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-1 585.06 GBP (5)
每月增长:
11.07%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
178.42 GBP
最大值:
1 975.22 GBP (24.90%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
18.77% (1 760.73 GBP)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
Gold.ecn 2780
NAS100.ecn 1680
US30 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
Gold.ecn 3.3K
NAS100.ecn 579
US30 1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
Gold.ecn 13K
NAS100.ecn -1.7K
US30 889
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +909.35 GBP
最差交易: -967 GBP
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +44.69 GBP
最大连续亏损: -177.47 GBP

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 InterTrader-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

🏆 Elite Trading System for the World's Most Profitable Markets

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

NASDAQ 100 + GOLD (XAU/USD) - Two powerhouse markets, one sophisticated system

Why NASDAQ & GOLD?

NASDAQ 100: The technology index with exceptional volatility and trending behavior. Capture massive moves in the world's leading tech stocks.

GOLD (XAU/USD): The ultimate safe-haven asset with consistent liquidity and reliable technical patterns. Perfect for both trending and ranging markets.

Together: Maximum diversification with non-correlated assets. When tech falters, gold shines—and vice versa.

CORE STRATEGY FEATURES

✨ Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Hybrid Advanced AI-powered market scanning 24/7 Human expert oversight for quality control Best of automation and professional judgment

📈 RSI Reversal Pattern Recognition Proprietary algorithms identify high-probability reversals Multi-timeframe confluence analysis Enter at optimal turning points for maximum profit

🛡️ Safe Grid Technology Intelligent position layering without excessive risk Dynamic grid levels adapted to market volatility Capitalizes on market oscillations while protecting capital

⚡ Controlled Martingale System Strategic position averaging with strict limits Risk-calculated lot sizing for each grid level Never exceeds predefined maximum exposure

EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES

💎 Dual Market Coverage - Double the opportunities, diversified risk 📊 Proven Track Record - Verified results on MQL5 platform 🔒 Professional Risk Management - Every trade protected with calculated SL/TP ⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution - Instant signal delivery to your MT4/MT5 📱 Set and Forget - Automated copying while you focus on life 🌍 24/5 Market Access - NASDAQ hours + Asian/European gold sessions 📈 Consistent Growth - Steady equity curve with controlled drawdowns

PERFECT FOR

✅ Busy professionals seeking passive income ✅ Traders wanting exposure to premium markets ✅ Investors diversifying their portfolio ✅ Anyone tired of emotional trading ✅ Beginners with no trading experience ✅ Experienced traders looking for automation

START PROFITING TODAY

One subscription. Two markets. Unlimited potential.

Join our exclusive community of successful traders who trust our system to navigate the most dynamic markets in the world. Our sophisticated strategy works around the clock, capturing opportunities in NASDAQ's explosive moves and GOLD's reliable patterns.

SUBSCRIBE NOW ON MQL5 SIGNALS

✨ One-click setup - Start copying in under 2 minutes ✨ Full transparency - Complete trading history visible ✨ No hidden fees - Simple monthly subscription ✨ Cancel anytime - No long-term commitment required

🏆 Transform your trading. Master NASDAQ. Conquer GOLD.


没有评论
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
