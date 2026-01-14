SignaleKategorien
Daniel Vargas Paz

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

0 Bewertungen
9 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 44%
InterTrader-Server
1:30
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
4 537
Gewinntrades:
3 058 (67.40%)
Verlusttrades:
1 479 (32.60%)
Bester Trade:
909.35 GBP
Schlechtester Trade:
-966.57 GBP
Bruttoprofit:
48 411.97 GBP (13 380 435 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-45 077.08 GBP (476 050 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
29 (44.69 GBP)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 859.54 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
7 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
865
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
1.69
Long-Positionen:
2 436 (53.69%)
Short-Positionen:
2 101 (46.31%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.74 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
15.83 GBP
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-30.48 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
19 (-177.47 GBP)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-1 585.06 GBP (5)
Wachstum pro Monat :
11.07%
Algo-Trading:
94%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
178.42 GBP
Maximaler:
1 975.22 GBP (24.90%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
18.77% (1 760.73 GBP)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
Gold.ecn 2780
NAS100.ecn 1680
US30 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Gold.ecn 3.3K
NAS100.ecn 579
US30 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Gold.ecn 13K
NAS100.ecn -1.7K
US30 889
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +909.35 GBP
Schlechtester Trade: -967 GBP
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 5
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +44.69 GBP
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -177.47 GBP

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "InterTrader-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

🏆 Elite Trading System for the World's Most Profitable Markets

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

NASDAQ 100 + GOLD (XAU/USD) - Two powerhouse markets, one sophisticated system

Why NASDAQ & GOLD?

NASDAQ 100: The technology index with exceptional volatility and trending behavior. Capture massive moves in the world's leading tech stocks.

GOLD (XAU/USD): The ultimate safe-haven asset with consistent liquidity and reliable technical patterns. Perfect for both trending and ranging markets.

Together: Maximum diversification with non-correlated assets. When tech falters, gold shines—and vice versa.

CORE STRATEGY FEATURES

✨ Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Hybrid Advanced AI-powered market scanning 24/7 Human expert oversight for quality control Best of automation and professional judgment

📈 RSI Reversal Pattern Recognition Proprietary algorithms identify high-probability reversals Multi-timeframe confluence analysis Enter at optimal turning points for maximum profit

🛡️ Safe Grid Technology Intelligent position layering without excessive risk Dynamic grid levels adapted to market volatility Capitalizes on market oscillations while protecting capital

⚡ Controlled Martingale System Strategic position averaging with strict limits Risk-calculated lot sizing for each grid level Never exceeds predefined maximum exposure

EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES

💎 Dual Market Coverage - Double the opportunities, diversified risk 📊 Proven Track Record - Verified results on MQL5 platform 🔒 Professional Risk Management - Every trade protected with calculated SL/TP ⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution - Instant signal delivery to your MT4/MT5 📱 Set and Forget - Automated copying while you focus on life 🌍 24/5 Market Access - NASDAQ hours + Asian/European gold sessions 📈 Consistent Growth - Steady equity curve with controlled drawdowns

PERFECT FOR

✅ Busy professionals seeking passive income ✅ Traders wanting exposure to premium markets ✅ Investors diversifying their portfolio ✅ Anyone tired of emotional trading ✅ Beginners with no trading experience ✅ Experienced traders looking for automation

START PROFITING TODAY

One subscription. Two markets. Unlimited potential.

Join our exclusive community of successful traders who trust our system to navigate the most dynamic markets in the world. Our sophisticated strategy works around the clock, capturing opportunities in NASDAQ's explosive moves and GOLD's reliable patterns.

SUBSCRIBE NOW ON MQL5 SIGNALS

✨ One-click setup - Start copying in under 2 minutes ✨ Full transparency - Complete trading history visible ✨ No hidden fees - Simple monthly subscription ✨ Cancel anytime - No long-term commitment required

🏆 Transform your trading. Master NASDAQ. Conquer GOLD.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
