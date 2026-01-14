시그널섹션
DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

0 리뷰
안정성
9
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 47%
InterTrader-Server
1:30
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
4 653
이익 거래:
3 148 (67.65%)
손실 거래:
1 505 (32.34%)
최고의 거래:
909.35 GBP
최악의 거래:
-966.57 GBP
총 수익:
48 726.54 GBP (13 388 184 pips)
총 손실:
-45 159.75 GBP (479 608 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
29 (44.69 GBP)
연속 최대 이익:
1 859.54 GBP (5)
샤프 비율:
0.02
거래 활동:
10.95%
최대 입금량:
48.81%
최근 거래:
2 분 전
주별 거래 수:
951
평균 유지 시간:
19 분
회복 요인:
1.81
롱(주식매수):
2 487 (53.45%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 166 (46.55%)
수익 요인:
1.08
기대수익:
0.77 GBP
평균 이익:
15.48 GBP
평균 손실:
-30.01 GBP
연속 최대 손실:
19 (-177.47 GBP)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 585.06 GBP (5)
월별 성장률:
12.87%
Algo 트레이딩:
94%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
178.42 GBP
최대한의:
1 975.22 GBP (24.90%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
18.77% (1 760.73 GBP)
자본금별:
3.65% (415.43 GBP)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
Gold.ecn 2840
NAS100.ecn 1736
US30 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
Gold.ecn 3.6K
NAS100.ecn 604
US30 1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
Gold.ecn 16K
NAS100.ecn -558
US30 889
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +909.35 GBP
최악의 거래: -967 GBP
연속 최대 이익: 5
연속 최대 손실: 5
연속 최대 이익: +44.69 GBP
연속 최대 손실: -177.47 GBP

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "InterTrader-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

🏆 Elite Trading System for the World's Most Profitable Markets

NASDAQ 100 + GOLD (XAU/USD) - Two powerhouse markets, one sophisticated system

Why NASDAQ & GOLD?

NASDAQ 100: The technology index with exceptional volatility and trending behavior. Capture massive moves in the world's leading tech stocks.

GOLD (XAU/USD): The ultimate safe-haven asset with consistent liquidity and reliable technical patterns. Perfect for both trending and ranging markets.

Together: Maximum diversification with non-correlated assets. When tech falters, gold shines—and vice versa.

CORE STRATEGY FEATURES

✨ Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Hybrid Advanced AI-powered market scanning 24/7 Human expert oversight for quality control Best of automation and professional judgment

📈 RSI Reversal Pattern Recognition Proprietary algorithms identify high-probability reversals Multi-timeframe confluence analysis Enter at optimal turning points for maximum profit

🛡️ Safe Grid Technology Intelligent position layering without excessive risk Dynamic grid levels adapted to market volatility Capitalizes on market oscillations while protecting capital

⚡ Controlled Martingale System Strategic position averaging with strict limits Risk-calculated lot sizing for each grid level Never exceeds predefined maximum exposure

EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES

💎 Dual Market Coverage - Double the opportunities, diversified risk 📊 Proven Track Record - Verified results on MQL5 platform 🔒 Professional Risk Management - Every trade protected with calculated SL/TP ⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution - Instant signal delivery to your MT4/MT5 📱 Set and Forget - Automated copying while you focus on life 🌍 24/5 Market Access - NASDAQ hours + Asian/European gold sessions 📈 Consistent Growth - Steady equity curve with controlled drawdowns

PERFECT FOR

✅ Busy professionals seeking passive income ✅ Traders wanting exposure to premium markets ✅ Investors diversifying their portfolio ✅ Anyone tired of emotional trading ✅ Beginners with no trading experience ✅ Experienced traders looking for automation

START PROFITING TODAY

One subscription. Two markets. Unlimited potential.

Join our exclusive community of successful traders who trust our system to navigate the most dynamic markets in the world. Our sophisticated strategy works around the clock, capturing opportunities in NASDAQ's explosive moves and GOLD's reliable patterns.

SUBSCRIBE NOW ON MQL5 SIGNALS

✨ One-click setup - Start copying in under 2 minutes ✨ Full transparency - Complete trading history visible ✨ No hidden fees - Simple monthly subscription ✨ Cancel anytime - No long-term commitment required

🏆 Transform your trading. Master NASDAQ. Conquer GOLD.


리뷰 없음
