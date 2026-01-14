СигналыРазделы
Daniel Vargas Paz

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

Daniel Vargas Paz
0 отзывов
9 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 44%
InterTrader-Server
1:30
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
4 537
Прибыльных трейдов:
3 058 (67.40%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 479 (32.60%)
Лучший трейд:
909.35 GBP
Худший трейд:
-966.57 GBP
Общая прибыль:
48 411.97 GBP (13 380 435 pips)
Общий убыток:
-45 077.08 GBP (476 050 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
29 (44.69 GBP)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 859.54 GBP (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.02
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
8 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
865
Ср. время удержания:
19 минут
Фактор восстановления:
1.69
Длинных трейдов:
2 436 (53.69%)
Коротких трейдов:
2 101 (46.31%)
Профит фактор:
1.07
Мат. ожидание:
0.74 GBP
Средняя прибыль:
15.83 GBP
Средний убыток:
-30.48 GBP
Макс. серия проигрышей:
19 (-177.47 GBP)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 585.06 GBP (5)
Прирост в месяц:
11.07%
Алготрейдинг:
94%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
178.42 GBP
Максимальная:
1 975.22 GBP (24.90%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
18.77% (1 760.73 GBP)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
Gold.ecn 2780
NAS100.ecn 1680
US30 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
Gold.ecn 3.3K
NAS100.ecn 579
US30 1
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
Gold.ecn 13K
NAS100.ecn -1.7K
US30 889
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +909.35 GBP
Худший трейд: -967 GBP
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +44.69 GBP
Макс. убыток в серии: -177.47 GBP

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "InterTrader-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

🏆 Elite Trading System for the World's Most Profitable Markets

DUAL MARKET DOMINATION

NASDAQ 100 + GOLD (XAU/USD) - Two powerhouse markets, one sophisticated system

Why NASDAQ & GOLD?

NASDAQ 100: The technology index with exceptional volatility and trending behavior. Capture massive moves in the world's leading tech stocks.

GOLD (XAU/USD): The ultimate safe-haven asset with consistent liquidity and reliable technical patterns. Perfect for both trending and ranging markets.

Together: Maximum diversification with non-correlated assets. When tech falters, gold shines—and vice versa.

CORE STRATEGY FEATURES

✨ Algorithmic + Systematic Manual Hybrid Advanced AI-powered market scanning 24/7 Human expert oversight for quality control Best of automation and professional judgment

📈 RSI Reversal Pattern Recognition Proprietary algorithms identify high-probability reversals Multi-timeframe confluence analysis Enter at optimal turning points for maximum profit

🛡️ Safe Grid Technology Intelligent position layering without excessive risk Dynamic grid levels adapted to market volatility Capitalizes on market oscillations while protecting capital

⚡ Controlled Martingale System Strategic position averaging with strict limits Risk-calculated lot sizing for each grid level Never exceeds predefined maximum exposure

EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES

💎 Dual Market Coverage - Double the opportunities, diversified risk 📊 Proven Track Record - Verified results on MQL5 platform 🔒 Professional Risk Management - Every trade protected with calculated SL/TP ⚡ Lightning-Fast Execution - Instant signal delivery to your MT4/MT5 📱 Set and Forget - Automated copying while you focus on life 🌍 24/5 Market Access - NASDAQ hours + Asian/European gold sessions 📈 Consistent Growth - Steady equity curve with controlled drawdowns

PERFECT FOR

✅ Busy professionals seeking passive income ✅ Traders wanting exposure to premium markets ✅ Investors diversifying their portfolio ✅ Anyone tired of emotional trading ✅ Beginners with no trading experience ✅ Experienced traders looking for automation

START PROFITING TODAY

One subscription. Two markets. Unlimited potential.

Join our exclusive community of successful traders who trust our system to navigate the most dynamic markets in the world. Our sophisticated strategy works around the clock, capturing opportunities in NASDAQ's explosive moves and GOLD's reliable patterns.

SUBSCRIBE NOW ON MQL5 SIGNALS

✨ One-click setup - Start copying in under 2 minutes ✨ Full transparency - Complete trading history visible ✨ No hidden fees - Simple monthly subscription ✨ Cancel anytime - No long-term commitment required

🏆 Transform your trading. Master NASDAQ. Conquer GOLD.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.14 16:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.14 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
