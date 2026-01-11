NeoTrend Atlas – Smart Trend-Following EA

NeoTrend Atlas is a professional BUY-only trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture strong market momentum using Moving Average crossover logic combined with an ATR-based smart trailing take profit.

Built for traders who prefer clarity, discipline, and controlled risk, NeoTrend Atlas focuses on high-probability buy setups while protecting daily equity with built-in profit and loss limits.

🔹 Key Features

✔️ BUY-only strategy (ideal for bullish & trending markets)

✔️ Fast & Slow Moving Average crossover entries

✔️ ATR-based dynamic trailing Take Profit

✔️ Built-in daily profit target & daily loss limit

✔️ Trade cooldown to avoid over-trading

✔️ One trade direction, clean logic, no martingale

✔️ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

🔹 Risk Management

Fixed lot size (simple & transparent)

Daily trading stop after reaching: Profit target OR Loss limit

Automatic reset at the start of a new trading day

🔹 Recommended Settings

Timeframe: daily

Markets: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, major Forex pairs

Account Type: ECN / Standard

Minimum Deposit: $500+ (depends on lot size)

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

✔️ Traders who prefer trend-following systems, patient and long term focused not get rich overnight traders.

✔️ Users avoiding risky strategies like martingale or grid

✔️ Traders looking for simple, robust, and disciplined automation,trades on the daily tf, so less trades in a month but high winrate.