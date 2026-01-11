シグナルセクション
Stephen Barasa

Neotrend atlas

Stephen Barasa
レビュー0件
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
0
利益トレード:
0 (0.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
0.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
0.00 USD
総損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続利益:
0.00 USD (0)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
0.00 USD
平均利益:
0.00 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +0.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 0
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +0.00 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

NeoTrend Atlas – Smart Trend-Following EA

NeoTrend Atlas is a professional BUY-only trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture strong market momentum using Moving Average crossover logic combined with an ATR-based smart trailing take profit.

Built for traders who prefer clarity, discipline, and controlled risk, NeoTrend Atlas focuses on high-probability buy setups while protecting daily equity with built-in profit and loss limits.

🔹 Key Features

✔️ BUY-only strategy (ideal for bullish & trending markets)
✔️ Fast & Slow Moving Average crossover entries
✔️ ATR-based dynamic trailing Take Profit
✔️ Built-in daily profit target & daily loss limit
✔️ Trade cooldown to avoid over-trading
✔️ One trade direction, clean logic, no martingale
✔️ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size (simple & transparent)

  • Daily trading stop after reaching:

    • Profit target OR

    • Loss limit

  • Automatic reset at the start of a new trading day

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: daily

  • Markets: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, major Forex pairs

  • Account Type: ECN / Standard

  • Minimum Deposit: $500+ (depends on lot size)

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

✔️ Traders who prefer trend-following systems, patient and long term focused not get rich overnight traders.
✔️ Users avoiding risky strategies like martingale or grid
✔️ Traders looking for simple, robust, and disciplined automation,trades on the daily tf, so less trades in a month but high winrate.

レビューなし
2026.01.11 11:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 11:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 11:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 11:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 11:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
