Stephen Barasa

Neotrend atlas

Stephen Barasa
0 comentários
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
0
Negociações com lucro:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
0.00 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
0.00 USD
Perda bruta:
0.00 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Fator de recuperação:
0.00
Negociações longas:
0 (0.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
n/a
Valor esperado:
0.00 USD
Lucro médio:
0.00 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algotrading:
0%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Sem dados

  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +0.00 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 0
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Exness-MT5Real31" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

NeoTrend Atlas – Smart Trend-Following EA

NeoTrend Atlas is a professional BUY-only trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture strong market momentum using Moving Average crossover logic combined with an ATR-based smart trailing take profit.

Built for traders who prefer clarity, discipline, and controlled risk, NeoTrend Atlas focuses on high-probability buy setups while protecting daily equity with built-in profit and loss limits.

🔹 Key Features

✔️ BUY-only strategy (ideal for bullish & trending markets)
✔️ Fast & Slow Moving Average crossover entries
✔️ ATR-based dynamic trailing Take Profit
✔️ Built-in daily profit target & daily loss limit
✔️ Trade cooldown to avoid over-trading
✔️ One trade direction, clean logic, no martingale
✔️ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size (simple & transparent)

  • Daily trading stop after reaching:

    • Profit target OR

    • Loss limit

  • Automatic reset at the start of a new trading day

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: daily

  • Markets: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, major Forex pairs

  • Account Type: ECN / Standard

  • Minimum Deposit: $500+ (depends on lot size)

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

✔️ Traders who prefer trend-following systems, patient and long term focused not get rich overnight traders.
✔️ Users avoiding risky strategies like martingale or grid
✔️ Traders looking for simple, robust, and disciplined automation,trades on the daily tf, so less trades in a month but high winrate.

Sem comentários
2026.01.11 11:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 11:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 11:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 11:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 11:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
