Stephen Barasa

Neotrend atlas

Stephen Barasa
0 리뷰
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
0
이익 거래:
0 (0.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
0.00 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
0.00 USD
총 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 이익:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
0.00 USD (0)
샤프 비율:
0.00
거래 활동:
n/a
최대 입금량:
0.00%
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
0 (0.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
0.00 USD
평균 이익:
0.00 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +0.00 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 0
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Exness-MT5Real31"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

NeoTrend Atlas – Smart Trend-Following EA

NeoTrend Atlas is a professional BUY-only trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture strong market momentum using Moving Average crossover logic combined with an ATR-based smart trailing take profit.

Built for traders who prefer clarity, discipline, and controlled risk, NeoTrend Atlas focuses on high-probability buy setups while protecting daily equity with built-in profit and loss limits.

🔹 Key Features

✔️ BUY-only strategy (ideal for bullish & trending markets)
✔️ Fast & Slow Moving Average crossover entries
✔️ ATR-based dynamic trailing Take Profit
✔️ Built-in daily profit target & daily loss limit
✔️ Trade cooldown to avoid over-trading
✔️ One trade direction, clean logic, no martingale
✔️ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size (simple & transparent)

  • Daily trading stop after reaching:

    • Profit target OR

    • Loss limit

  • Automatic reset at the start of a new trading day

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: daily

  • Markets: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, major Forex pairs

  • Account Type: ECN / Standard

  • Minimum Deposit: $500+ (depends on lot size)

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

✔️ Traders who prefer trend-following systems, patient and long term focused not get rich overnight traders.
✔️ Users avoiding risky strategies like martingale or grid
✔️ Traders looking for simple, robust, and disciplined automation,trades on the daily tf, so less trades in a month but high winrate.

리뷰 없음
