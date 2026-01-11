- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
Keine Angabe
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Exness-MT5Real31" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
NeoTrend Atlas – Smart Trend-Following EA
NeoTrend Atlas is a professional BUY-only trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture strong market momentum using Moving Average crossover logic combined with an ATR-based smart trailing take profit.
Built for traders who prefer clarity, discipline, and controlled risk, NeoTrend Atlas focuses on high-probability buy setups while protecting daily equity with built-in profit and loss limits.
🔹 Key Features
✔️ BUY-only strategy (ideal for bullish & trending markets)
✔️ Fast & Slow Moving Average crossover entries
✔️ ATR-based dynamic trailing Take Profit
✔️ Built-in daily profit target & daily loss limit
✔️ Trade cooldown to avoid over-trading
✔️ One trade direction, clean logic, no martingale
✔️ Fully automated – no manual intervention required
🔹 Risk Management
-
Fixed lot size (simple & transparent)
-
Daily trading stop after reaching:
-
Profit target OR
-
Loss limit
-
-
Automatic reset at the start of a new trading day
🔹 Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: daily
-
Markets: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, major Forex pairs
-
Account Type: ECN / Standard
-
Minimum Deposit: $500+ (depends on lot size)
🔹 Who Is This EA For?
✔️ Traders who prefer trend-following systems, patient and long term focused not get rich overnight traders.
✔️ Users avoiding risky strategies like martingale or grid
✔️ Traders looking for simple, robust, and disciplined automation,trades on the daily tf, so less trades in a month but high winrate.