信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Neotrend atlas
Stephen Barasa

Neotrend atlas

Stephen Barasa
0条评论
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
0
盈利交易:
0 (0.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.00 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
0.00 USD
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
0.00 USD (0)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
0.00 USD
平均利润:
0.00 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

无数据

  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.00 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 0
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +0.00 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real31 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

NeoTrend Atlas – Smart Trend-Following EA

NeoTrend Atlas is a professional BUY-only trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture strong market momentum using Moving Average crossover logic combined with an ATR-based smart trailing take profit.

Built for traders who prefer clarity, discipline, and controlled risk, NeoTrend Atlas focuses on high-probability buy setups while protecting daily equity with built-in profit and loss limits.

🔹 Key Features

✔️ BUY-only strategy (ideal for bullish & trending markets)
✔️ Fast & Slow Moving Average crossover entries
✔️ ATR-based dynamic trailing Take Profit
✔️ Built-in daily profit target & daily loss limit
✔️ Trade cooldown to avoid over-trading
✔️ One trade direction, clean logic, no martingale
✔️ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size (simple & transparent)

  • Daily trading stop after reaching:

    • Profit target OR

    • Loss limit

  • Automatic reset at the start of a new trading day

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: daily

  • Markets: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, major Forex pairs

  • Account Type: ECN / Standard

  • Minimum Deposit: $500+ (depends on lot size)

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

✔️ Traders who prefer trend-following systems, patient and long term focused not get rich overnight traders.
✔️ Users avoiding risky strategies like martingale or grid
✔️ Traders looking for simple, robust, and disciplined automation,trades on the daily tf, so less trades in a month but high winrate.

没有评论
2026.01.11 11:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 11:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 11:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 11:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 11:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
