Stephen Barasa

Neotrend atlas

Stephen Barasa
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

No data

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

NeoTrend Atlas – Smart Trend-Following EA

NeoTrend Atlas is a professional BUY-only trend-following Expert Advisor designed to capture strong market momentum using Moving Average crossover logic combined with an ATR-based smart trailing take profit.

Built for traders who prefer clarity, discipline, and controlled risk, NeoTrend Atlas focuses on high-probability buy setups while protecting daily equity with built-in profit and loss limits.

🔹 Key Features

✔️ BUY-only strategy (ideal for bullish & trending markets)
✔️ Fast & Slow Moving Average crossover entries
✔️ ATR-based dynamic trailing Take Profit
✔️ Built-in daily profit target & daily loss limit
✔️ Trade cooldown to avoid over-trading
✔️ One trade direction, clean logic, no martingale
✔️ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size (simple & transparent)

  • Daily trading stop after reaching:

    • Profit target OR

    • Loss limit

  • Automatic reset at the start of a new trading day

🔹 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: daily

  • Markets: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, major Forex pairs

  • Account Type: ECN / Standard

  • Minimum Deposit: $500+ (depends on lot size)

🔹 Who Is This EA For?

✔️ Traders who prefer trend-following systems, patient and long term focused not get rich overnight traders.
✔️ Users avoiding risky strategies like martingale or grid
✔️ Traders looking for simple, robust, and disciplined automation,trades on the daily tf, so less trades in a month but high winrate.

No reviews
2026.01.11 11:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 11:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.11 11:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.11 11:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.11 11:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
