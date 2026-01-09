- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.GE
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD.GE
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD.GE
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "DBGMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
🛡️ Strategy Overview
The system utilizes a sophisticated Breakout Strategy combined with Intelligent Trailing Stop logic.
-
Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: Daily (D1)
-
Execution: During the peak liquidity window (16:25 - 19:30 Broker Time), the EA places dual Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's High/Low. Once one side is triggered, the opposite order is automatically cancelled.
⚙️ Operational Logic
1. Entry Protocol
-
Breakout Setup: EA sets a Buy Stop above the previous candle's high and a Sell Stop below the previous candle's low (including a buffer).
-
Execution Window: Orders are only placed between 16:25 and 19:30 (Broker Time) to capture high-volatility moves.
-
Auto-Cancel: If one pending order is filled, the remaining order is immediately deleted to manage risk.
2. The 92.3% Win Rate Secret: Smart Trailing
The core secret lies in the dynamic order management system:
-
Profit Securing: Trailing Stop activates as soon as the trade reaches +0.6 points of profit.
-
Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss follows the price in 0.2 point increments, locking in gains during strong trends.
-
Efficiency: Statistics show that 77% of winning trades are closed via Trailing Stop rather than a fixed Take Profit.
📊 Performance Features
|Feature
|Description
|Win Rate
|92.3% (Based on 247 live trades)
|Risk Control
|Fixed SL/TP for every trade. No Grid, No Martingale.
|Safety
|Small Stop Loss (8.0 pts) vs dynamic profit targets.