Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy
Hong Phong Ta

XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy

Hong Phong Ta
0 отзывов
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
5.40 USD
Худший трейд:
0.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
5.40 USD (53 pips)
Общий убыток:
-0.60 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей:
1 (5.40 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
5.40 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.00
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
1
Ср. время удержания:
1 минуту
Фактор восстановления:
8.00
Длинных трейдов:
1 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
9.00
Мат. ожидание:
5.40 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.40 USD
Средний убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 USD (0)
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.60 USD
Максимальная:
0.60 USD (0.02%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.GE 1
1
1
1
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.GE 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.GE 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5.40 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +5.40 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "DBGMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

🛡️ Strategy Overview

The system utilizes a sophisticated Breakout Strategy combined with Intelligent Trailing Stop logic.

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Daily (D1)

  • Execution: During the peak liquidity window (16:25 - 19:30 Broker Time), the EA places dual Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's High/Low. Once one side is triggered, the opposite order is automatically cancelled.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Breakout Setup: EA sets a Buy Stop above the previous candle's high and a Sell Stop below the previous candle's low (including a buffer).

  • Execution Window: Orders are only placed between 16:25 and 19:30 (Broker Time) to capture high-volatility moves.

  • Auto-Cancel: If one pending order is filled, the remaining order is immediately deleted to manage risk.

2. The 92.3% Win Rate Secret: Smart Trailing

The core secret lies in the dynamic order management system:

  • Profit Securing: Trailing Stop activates as soon as the trade reaches +0.6 points of profit.

  • Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss follows the price in 0.2 point increments, locking in gains during strong trends.

  • Efficiency: Statistics show that 77% of winning trades are closed via Trailing Stop rather than a fixed Take Profit.

📊 Performance Features

Feature Description
Win Rate 92.3% (Based on 247 live trades)
Risk Control Fixed SL/TP for every trade. No Grid, No Martingale.
Safety Small Stop Loss (8.0 pts) vs dynamic profit targets.

Нет отзывов
2026.01.09 16:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
