Hong Phong Ta

XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy

Hong Phong Ta
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1
利益トレード:
1 (100.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
5.40 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
5.40 USD (53 pips)
総損失:
-0.60 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
1 (5.40 USD)
最大連続利益:
5.40 USD (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
4 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
1
平均保有時間:
1 分
リカバリーファクター:
8.00
長いトレード:
1 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
9.00
期待されたペイオフ:
5.40 USD
平均利益:
5.40 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.60 USD
最大の:
0.60 USD (0.02%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.GE 1
1
1
1
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.GE 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.GE 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"DBGMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

🛡️ Strategy Overview

The system utilizes a sophisticated Breakout Strategy combined with Intelligent Trailing Stop logic.

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Daily (D1)

  • Execution: During the peak liquidity window (16:25 - 19:30 Broker Time), the EA places dual Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's High/Low. Once one side is triggered, the opposite order is automatically cancelled.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Breakout Setup: EA sets a Buy Stop above the previous candle's high and a Sell Stop below the previous candle's low (including a buffer).

  • Execution Window: Orders are only placed between 16:25 and 19:30 (Broker Time) to capture high-volatility moves.

  • Auto-Cancel: If one pending order is filled, the remaining order is immediately deleted to manage risk.

2. The 92.3% Win Rate Secret: Smart Trailing

The core secret lies in the dynamic order management system:

  • Profit Securing: Trailing Stop activates as soon as the trade reaches +0.6 points of profit.

  • Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss follows the price in 0.2 point increments, locking in gains during strong trends.

  • Efficiency: Statistics show that 77% of winning trades are closed via Trailing Stop rather than a fixed Take Profit.

📊 Performance Features

Feature Description
Win Rate 92.3% (Based on 247 live trades)
Risk Control Fixed SL/TP for every trade. No Grid, No Martingale.
Safety Small Stop Loss (8.0 pts) vs dynamic profit targets.

