- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.GE
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSD.GE
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSD.GE
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"DBGMarkets-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
🛡️ Strategy Overview
The system utilizes a sophisticated Breakout Strategy combined with Intelligent Trailing Stop logic.
-
Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: Daily (D1)
-
Execution: During the peak liquidity window (16:25 - 19:30 Broker Time), the EA places dual Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's High/Low. Once one side is triggered, the opposite order is automatically cancelled.
⚙️ Operational Logic
1. Entry Protocol
-
Breakout Setup: EA sets a Buy Stop above the previous candle's high and a Sell Stop below the previous candle's low (including a buffer).
-
Execution Window: Orders are only placed between 16:25 and 19:30 (Broker Time) to capture high-volatility moves.
-
Auto-Cancel: If one pending order is filled, the remaining order is immediately deleted to manage risk.
2. The 92.3% Win Rate Secret: Smart Trailing
The core secret lies in the dynamic order management system:
-
Profit Securing: Trailing Stop activates as soon as the trade reaches +0.6 points of profit.
-
Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss follows the price in 0.2 point increments, locking in gains during strong trends.
-
Efficiency: Statistics show that 77% of winning trades are closed via Trailing Stop rather than a fixed Take Profit.
📊 Performance Features
|Feature
|Description
|Win Rate
|92.3% (Based on 247 live trades)
|Risk Control
|Fixed SL/TP for every trade. No Grid, No Martingale.
|Safety
|Small Stop Loss (8.0 pts) vs dynamic profit targets.