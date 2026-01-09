SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy
Hong Phong Ta

XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy

Hong Phong Ta
0 comentários
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1
Negociações com lucro:
1 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
5.40 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
5.40 USD (53 pips)
Perda bruta:
-0.60 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
1 (5.40 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
5.40 USD (1)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
n/a
Depósito máximo carregado:
0.00%
Último negócio:
4 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
1 minuto
Fator de recuperação:
8.00
Negociações longas:
1 (100.00%)
Negociações curtas:
0 (0.00%)
Fator de lucro:
9.00
Valor esperado:
5.40 USD
Lucro médio:
5.40 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.60 USD
Máximo:
0.60 USD (0.02%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.GE 1
1
1
1
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.GE 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.GE 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +5.40 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +5.40 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "DBGMarkets-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

🛡️ Strategy Overview

The system utilizes a sophisticated Breakout Strategy combined with Intelligent Trailing Stop logic.

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Daily (D1)

  • Execution: During the peak liquidity window (16:25 - 19:30 Broker Time), the EA places dual Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's High/Low. Once one side is triggered, the opposite order is automatically cancelled.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Breakout Setup: EA sets a Buy Stop above the previous candle's high and a Sell Stop below the previous candle's low (including a buffer).

  • Execution Window: Orders are only placed between 16:25 and 19:30 (Broker Time) to capture high-volatility moves.

  • Auto-Cancel: If one pending order is filled, the remaining order is immediately deleted to manage risk.

2. The 92.3% Win Rate Secret: Smart Trailing

The core secret lies in the dynamic order management system:

  • Profit Securing: Trailing Stop activates as soon as the trade reaches +0.6 points of profit.

  • Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss follows the price in 0.2 point increments, locking in gains during strong trends.

  • Efficiency: Statistics show that 77% of winning trades are closed via Trailing Stop rather than a fixed Take Profit.

📊 Performance Features

Feature Description
Win Rate 92.3% (Based on 247 live trades)
Risk Control Fixed SL/TP for every trade. No Grid, No Martingale.
Safety Small Stop Loss (8.0 pts) vs dynamic profit targets.

Sem comentários
2026.01.09 16:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar