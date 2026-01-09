SignaleKategorien
Hong Phong Ta

XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy

  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
1
Gewinntrades:
1 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
5.40 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
5.40 USD (53 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-0.60 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
1 (5.40 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
5.40 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
1
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Minute
Erholungsfaktor:
8.00
Long-Positionen:
1 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
9.00
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
5.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
5.40 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.60 USD
Maximaler:
0.60 USD (0.02%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.GE 1
1
1
1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.GE 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.GE 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "DBGMarkets-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

🛡️ Strategy Overview

The system utilizes a sophisticated Breakout Strategy combined with Intelligent Trailing Stop logic.

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Daily (D1)

  • Execution: During the peak liquidity window (16:25 - 19:30 Broker Time), the EA places dual Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's High/Low. Once one side is triggered, the opposite order is automatically cancelled.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Breakout Setup: EA sets a Buy Stop above the previous candle's high and a Sell Stop below the previous candle's low (including a buffer).

  • Execution Window: Orders are only placed between 16:25 and 19:30 (Broker Time) to capture high-volatility moves.

  • Auto-Cancel: If one pending order is filled, the remaining order is immediately deleted to manage risk.

2. The 92.3% Win Rate Secret: Smart Trailing

The core secret lies in the dynamic order management system:

  • Profit Securing: Trailing Stop activates as soon as the trade reaches +0.6 points of profit.

  • Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss follows the price in 0.2 point increments, locking in gains during strong trends.

  • Efficiency: Statistics show that 77% of winning trades are closed via Trailing Stop rather than a fixed Take Profit.

📊 Performance Features

Feature Description
Win Rate 92.3% (Based on 247 live trades)
Risk Control Fixed SL/TP for every trade. No Grid, No Martingale.
Safety Small Stop Loss (8.0 pts) vs dynamic profit targets.

2026.01.09 16:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
