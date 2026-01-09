SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy
Hong Phong Ta

XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy

Hong Phong Ta
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
Total de Trades:
1
Transacciones Rentables:
1 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
5.40 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
5.40 USD (53 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-0.60 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
1 (5.40 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
5.40 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
3 horas
Trades a la semana:
1
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 minuto
Factor de Recuperación:
8.00
Transacciones Largas:
1 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
9.00
Beneficio Esperado:
5.40 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.40 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.60 USD
Máxima:
0.60 USD (0.02%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.GE 1
1
1
1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.GE 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.GE 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Mejor transacción: +5.40 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +5.40 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "DBGMarkets-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

🛡️ Strategy Overview

The system utilizes a sophisticated Breakout Strategy combined with Intelligent Trailing Stop logic.

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Daily (D1)

  • Execution: During the peak liquidity window (16:25 - 19:30 Broker Time), the EA places dual Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's High/Low. Once one side is triggered, the opposite order is automatically cancelled.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Breakout Setup: EA sets a Buy Stop above the previous candle's high and a Sell Stop below the previous candle's low (including a buffer).

  • Execution Window: Orders are only placed between 16:25 and 19:30 (Broker Time) to capture high-volatility moves.

  • Auto-Cancel: If one pending order is filled, the remaining order is immediately deleted to manage risk.

2. The 92.3% Win Rate Secret: Smart Trailing

The core secret lies in the dynamic order management system:

  • Profit Securing: Trailing Stop activates as soon as the trade reaches +0.6 points of profit.

  • Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss follows the price in 0.2 point increments, locking in gains during strong trends.

  • Efficiency: Statistics show that 77% of winning trades are closed via Trailing Stop rather than a fixed Take Profit.

📊 Performance Features

Feature Description
Win Rate 92.3% (Based on 247 live trades)
Risk Control Fixed SL/TP for every trade. No Grid, No Martingale.
Safety Small Stop Loss (8.0 pts) vs dynamic profit targets.

2026.01.09 16:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
