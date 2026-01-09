信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy
Hong Phong Ta

XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy

Hong Phong Ta
0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1
盈利交易:
1 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
5.40 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
5.40 USD (53 pips)
毛利亏损:
-0.60 USD
最大连续赢利:
1 (5.40 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5.40 USD (1)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
1
平均持有时间:
1 一分钟
采收率:
8.00
长期交易:
1 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
9.00
预期回报:
5.40 USD
平均利润:
5.40 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.60 USD
最大值:
0.60 USD (0.02%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.GE 1
1
1
1
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.GE 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.GE 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +5.40 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 1
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +5.40 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 DBGMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

🛡️ Strategy Overview

The system utilizes a sophisticated Breakout Strategy combined with Intelligent Trailing Stop logic.

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Daily (D1)

  • Execution: During the peak liquidity window (16:25 - 19:30 Broker Time), the EA places dual Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's High/Low. Once one side is triggered, the opposite order is automatically cancelled.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Breakout Setup: EA sets a Buy Stop above the previous candle's high and a Sell Stop below the previous candle's low (including a buffer).

  • Execution Window: Orders are only placed between 16:25 and 19:30 (Broker Time) to capture high-volatility moves.

  • Auto-Cancel: If one pending order is filled, the remaining order is immediately deleted to manage risk.

2. The 92.3% Win Rate Secret: Smart Trailing

The core secret lies in the dynamic order management system:

  • Profit Securing: Trailing Stop activates as soon as the trade reaches +0.6 points of profit.

  • Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss follows the price in 0.2 point increments, locking in gains during strong trends.

  • Efficiency: Statistics show that 77% of winning trades are closed via Trailing Stop rather than a fixed Take Profit.

📊 Performance Features

Feature Description
Win Rate 92.3% (Based on 247 live trades)
Risk Control Fixed SL/TP for every trade. No Grid, No Martingale.
Safety Small Stop Loss (8.0 pts) vs dynamic profit targets.

没有评论
2026.01.09 16:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
