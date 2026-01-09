- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.GE
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.GE
|5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.GE
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DBGMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
🛡️ Strategy Overview
The system utilizes a sophisticated Breakout Strategy combined with Intelligent Trailing Stop logic.
-
Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: Daily (D1)
-
Execution: During the peak liquidity window (16:25 - 19:30 Broker Time), the EA places dual Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's High/Low. Once one side is triggered, the opposite order is automatically cancelled.
⚙️ Operational Logic
1. Entry Protocol
-
Breakout Setup: EA sets a Buy Stop above the previous candle's high and a Sell Stop below the previous candle's low (including a buffer).
-
Execution Window: Orders are only placed between 16:25 and 19:30 (Broker Time) to capture high-volatility moves.
-
Auto-Cancel: If one pending order is filled, the remaining order is immediately deleted to manage risk.
2. The 92.3% Win Rate Secret: Smart Trailing
The core secret lies in the dynamic order management system:
-
Profit Securing: Trailing Stop activates as soon as the trade reaches +0.6 points of profit.
-
Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss follows the price in 0.2 point increments, locking in gains during strong trends.
-
Efficiency: Statistics show that 77% of winning trades are closed via Trailing Stop rather than a fixed Take Profit.
📊 Performance Features
|Feature
|Description
|Win Rate
|92.3% (Based on 247 live trades)
|Risk Control
|Fixed SL/TP for every trade. No Grid, No Martingale.
|Safety
|Small Stop Loss (8.0 pts) vs dynamic profit targets.