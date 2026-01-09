SignauxSections
Hong Phong Ta

XAUUSD BreakoutStrategy

Hong Phong Ta
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
0%
DBGMarkets-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1
Bénéfice trades:
1 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
5.40 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5.40 USD (53 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.60 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (5.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.40 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
1 minute
Facteur de récupération:
8.00
Longs trades:
1 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
9.00
Rendement attendu:
5.40 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.40 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.60 USD
Maximal:
0.60 USD (0.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.GE 1
1
1
1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.GE 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.GE 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +5.40 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DBGMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🛡️ Strategy Overview

The system utilizes a sophisticated Breakout Strategy combined with Intelligent Trailing Stop logic.

  • Asset: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: Daily (D1)

  • Execution: During the peak liquidity window (16:25 - 19:30 Broker Time), the EA places dual Pending Orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) based on the previous candle's High/Low. Once one side is triggered, the opposite order is automatically cancelled.

⚙️ Operational Logic

1. Entry Protocol

  • Breakout Setup: EA sets a Buy Stop above the previous candle's high and a Sell Stop below the previous candle's low (including a buffer).

  • Execution Window: Orders are only placed between 16:25 and 19:30 (Broker Time) to capture high-volatility moves.

  • Auto-Cancel: If one pending order is filled, the remaining order is immediately deleted to manage risk.

2. The 92.3% Win Rate Secret: Smart Trailing

The core secret lies in the dynamic order management system:

  • Profit Securing: Trailing Stop activates as soon as the trade reaches +0.6 points of profit.

  • Dynamic SL: The Stop Loss follows the price in 0.2 point increments, locking in gains during strong trends.

  • Efficiency: Statistics show that 77% of winning trades are closed via Trailing Stop rather than a fixed Take Profit.

📊 Performance Features

Feature Description
Win Rate 92.3% (Based on 247 live trades)
Risk Control Fixed SL/TP for every trade. No Grid, No Martingale.
Safety Small Stop Loss (8.0 pts) vs dynamic profit targets.

Aucun avis
2026.01.09 16:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
