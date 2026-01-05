SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / ForexRebel
Yaqoub Yousef

ForexRebel

Yaqoub Yousef
0 inceleme
51 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 -16%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
14 604
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
14 255 (97.61%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
349 (2.39%)
En iyi işlem:
1 780.98 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-13 477.92 AUD
Brüt kâr:
71 331.68 AUD (16 966 507 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-91 242.74 AUD (2 669 725 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
11 891.24 AUD (158)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
32.73%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.68%
En son işlem:
6 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
178
Ort. tutma süresi:
16 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
-0.30
Alış işlemleri:
8 742 (59.86%)
Satış işlemleri:
5 862 (40.14%)
Kâr faktörü:
0.78
Beklenen getiri:
-1.36 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
5.00 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-261.44 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-26 504.19 AUD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
31.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
381.48%
Algo alım-satım:
87%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
21 738.59 AUD
Maksimum:
65 860.73 AUD (148.26%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
93.21% (65 867.40 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
0.83% (59.20 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4720
XAUUSD 2873
XAUUSD.a 758
BTCUSD 378
EURUSD.a 44
XRPUSD.a 21
USTEC 20
GBPAUD.a 11
US30 10
BTCUSD.a 8
XTIUSD 7
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -31K
XAUUSD.a 769
BTCUSD 6.4K
EURUSD.a 31
XRPUSD.a 11
USTEC 57
GBPAUD.a 3
US30 -10
BTCUSD.a -6
XTIUSD 65
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 213K
XAUUSD -66K
XAUUSD.a 44K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD.a 3.0K
XRPUSD.a 718
USTEC -37K
GBPAUD.a 153
US30 -83K
BTCUSD.a -48K
XTIUSD 112
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +1 780.98 AUD
En kötü işlem: -13 478 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 158
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +484.39 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -3.36 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsAU-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.48 × 27
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.50 × 16
JunoMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.58 × 352
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.78 × 3844
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.13 × 221
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 131
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 275
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
JunoMarkets-Server
4.22 × 18
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
16 daha fazla...
🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green

This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.

⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):

  1. Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.

  2. Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.

  3. Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.

📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.


İnceleme yok
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
