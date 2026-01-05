SegnaliSezioni
Yaqoub Yousef

ForexRebel

Yaqoub Yousef
0 recensioni
51 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -16%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
14 604
Profit Trade:
14 255 (97.61%)
Loss Trade:
349 (2.39%)
Best Trade:
1 780.98 AUD
Worst Trade:
-13 477.92 AUD
Profitto lordo:
71 331.68 AUD (16 966 507 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-91 242.74 AUD (2 669 725 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
11 891.24 AUD (158)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
32.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.72%
Ultimo trade:
9 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
178
Tempo di attesa medio:
16 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.30
Long Trade:
8 742 (59.86%)
Short Trade:
5 862 (40.14%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.78
Profitto previsto:
-1.36 AUD
Profitto medio:
5.00 AUD
Perdita media:
-261.44 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-26 504.19 AUD (2)
Crescita mensile:
31.44%
Previsione annuale:
381.48%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21 738.59 AUD
Massimale:
65 860.73 AUD (148.26%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
93.21% (65 867.40 AUD)
Per equità:
0.83% (59.20 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4720
XAUUSD 2873
XAUUSD.a 758
BTCUSD 378
EURUSD.a 44
XRPUSD.a 21
USTEC 20
GBPAUD.a 11
US30 10
BTCUSD.a 8
XTIUSD 7
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -31K
XAUUSD.a 769
BTCUSD 6.4K
EURUSD.a 31
XRPUSD.a 11
USTEC 57
GBPAUD.a 3
US30 -10
BTCUSD.a -6
XTIUSD 65
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 213K
XAUUSD -66K
XAUUSD.a 44K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD.a 3.0K
XRPUSD.a 718
USTEC -37K
GBPAUD.a 153
US30 -83K
BTCUSD.a -48K
XTIUSD 112
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 780.98 AUD
Worst Trade: -13 478 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 158
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +484.39 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -3.36 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.48 × 27
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.50 × 16
JunoMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.58 × 352
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.78 × 3844
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.13 × 221
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 131
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 275
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
JunoMarkets-Server
4.22 × 18
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
16 più
🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green

This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.

⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):

  1. Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.

  2. Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.

  3. Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.

📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
