|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|5752
|EURUSD
|4720
|XAUUSD
|2873
|XAUUSD.a
|758
|BTCUSD
|378
|EURUSD.a
|44
|XRPUSD.a
|21
|USTEC
|20
|GBPAUD.a
|11
|US30
|10
|BTCUSD.a
|8
|XTIUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|AUDUSD
|3.6K
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|XAUUSD
|-31K
|XAUUSD.a
|769
|BTCUSD
|6.4K
|EURUSD.a
|31
|XRPUSD.a
|11
|USTEC
|57
|GBPAUD.a
|3
|US30
|-10
|BTCUSD.a
|-6
|XTIUSD
|65
|USDJPY
|-36
|GBPUSD
|7
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|AUDUSD
|191K
|EURUSD
|213K
|XAUUSD
|-66K
|XAUUSD.a
|44K
|BTCUSD
|14M
|EURUSD.a
|3.0K
|XRPUSD.a
|718
|USTEC
|-37K
|GBPAUD.a
|153
|US30
|-83K
|BTCUSD.a
|-48K
|XTIUSD
|112
|USDJPY
|-900
|GBPUSD
|38
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsAU-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.48 × 27
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 16
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.58 × 352
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.78 × 3844
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.13 × 221
|
xChief-MT5
|1.38 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.45 × 131
|
GMI3-Real
|1.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.77 × 275
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.88 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|3.70 × 176
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.05 × 1383
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|4.22 × 18
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|4.45 × 143
🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green
This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.
⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):
-
Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.
-
Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.
-
Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.
📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.
