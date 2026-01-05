SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / ForexRebel
Yaqoub Yousef

ForexRebel

Yaqoub Yousef
0 comentários
51 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2025 -16%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
14 604
Negociações com lucro:
14 255 (97.61%)
Negociações com perda:
349 (2.39%)
Melhor negociação:
1 780.98 AUD
Pior negociação:
-13 477.92 AUD
Lucro bruto:
71 331.68 AUD (16 966 507 pips)
Perda bruta:
-91 242.74 AUD (2 669 725 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
11 891.24 AUD (158)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.02
Atividade de negociação:
45.08%
Depósito máximo carregado:
18.94%
Último negócio:
1 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
178
Tempo médio de espera:
16 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.30
Negociações longas:
8 742 (59.86%)
Negociações curtas:
5 862 (40.14%)
Fator de lucro:
0.78
Valor esperado:
-1.36 AUD
Lucro médio:
5.00 AUD
Perda média:
-261.44 AUD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-26 504.19 AUD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
31.44%
Previsão anual:
381.48%
Algotrading:
87%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
21 738.59 AUD
Máximo:
65 860.73 AUD (148.26%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
93.21% (65 867.40 AUD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.79% (127.09 AUD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4720
XAUUSD 2873
XAUUSD.a 758
BTCUSD 378
EURUSD.a 44
XRPUSD.a 21
USTEC 20
GBPAUD.a 11
US30 10
BTCUSD.a 8
XTIUSD 7
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -31K
XAUUSD.a 769
BTCUSD 6.4K
EURUSD.a 31
XRPUSD.a 11
USTEC 57
GBPAUD.a 3
US30 -10
BTCUSD.a -6
XTIUSD 65
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 213K
XAUUSD -66K
XAUUSD.a 44K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD.a 3.0K
XRPUSD.a 718
USTEC -37K
GBPAUD.a 153
US30 -83K
BTCUSD.a -48K
XTIUSD 112
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 780.98 AUD
Pior negociação: -13 478 AUD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 158
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +484.39 AUD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -3.36 AUD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsAU-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.48 × 27
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.50 × 16
JunoMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.58 × 352
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.78 × 3844
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.13 × 221
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 131
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 275
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
JunoMarkets-Server
4.22 × 18
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
16 mais ...
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar

🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green

This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.

⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):

  1. Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.

  2. Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.

  3. Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.

📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.


Sem comentários
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
ForexRebel
30 USD por mês
-16%
0
0
USD
7.1K
AUD
51
87%
14 604
97%
45%
0.78
-1.36
AUD
93%
1:30
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.