Yaqoub Yousef

ForexRebel

Yaqoub Yousef
51 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 -16%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
14 594
Transacciones Rentables:
14 247 (97.62%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
347 (2.38%)
Mejor transacción:
1 780.98 AUD
Peor transacción:
-13 477.92 AUD
Beneficio Bruto:
71 305.50 AUD (16 965 148 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-91 231.61 AUD (2 669 039 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
11 891.24 AUD (158)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Actividad comercial:
62.87%
Carga máxima del depósito:
4.68%
Último trade:
9 minutos
Trades a la semana:
189
Tiempo medio de espera:
16 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.30
Transacciones Largas:
8 739 (59.88%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 855 (40.12%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.78
Beneficio Esperado:
-1.37 AUD
Beneficio medio:
5.00 AUD
Pérdidas medias:
-262.92 AUD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-26 504.19 AUD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
31.56%
Pronóstico anual:
382.99%
Trading algorítmico:
87%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
21 738.59 AUD
Máxima:
65 860.73 AUD (148.26%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
93.21% (65 867.40 AUD)
De fondos:
0.02% (1.08 AUD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4720
XAUUSD 2873
XAUUSD.a 748
BTCUSD 378
EURUSD.a 44
XRPUSD.a 21
USTEC 20
GBPAUD.a 11
US30 10
BTCUSD.a 8
XTIUSD 7
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -31K
XAUUSD.a 758
BTCUSD 6.4K
EURUSD.a 31
XRPUSD.a 11
USTEC 57
GBPAUD.a 3
US30 -10
BTCUSD.a -6
XTIUSD 65
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 213K
XAUUSD -66K
XAUUSD.a 43K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD.a 3.0K
XRPUSD.a 718
USTEC -37K
GBPAUD.a 153
US30 -83K
BTCUSD.a -48K
XTIUSD 112
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +1 780.98 AUD
Peor transacción: -13 478 AUD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 158
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +484.39 AUD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -3.36 AUD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsAU-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.48 × 27
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.50 × 16
JunoMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.58 × 352
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.78 × 3844
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.13 × 221
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 131
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 275
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
JunoMarkets-Server
4.22 × 18
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
otros 16...
🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green

This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.

⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):

  1. Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.

  2. Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.

  3. Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.

📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.


No hay comentarios
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
