Yaqoub Yousef

ForexRebel

Yaqoub Yousef
0 reviews
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -16%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
14 604
Profit Trades:
14 255 (97.61%)
Loss Trades:
349 (2.39%)
Best trade:
1 780.98 AUD
Worst trade:
-13 477.92 AUD
Gross Profit:
71 331.68 AUD (16 966 507 pips)
Gross Loss:
-91 242.60 AUD (2 669 725 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 891.24 AUD (158)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
24.59%
Max deposit load:
13.98%
Latest trade:
8 minutes ago
Trades per week:
176
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.30
Long Trades:
8 742 (59.86%)
Short Trades:
5 862 (40.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-1.36 AUD
Average Profit:
5.00 AUD
Average Loss:
-261.44 AUD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26 504.19 AUD (2)
Monthly growth:
31.85%
Annual Forecast:
386.40%
Algo trading:
87%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21 738.59 AUD
Maximal:
65 860.73 AUD (148.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
93.21% (65 867.40 AUD)
By Equity:
0.09% (6.51 AUD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4720
XAUUSD 2873
XAUUSD.a 758
BTCUSD 378
EURUSD.a 44
XRPUSD.a 21
USTEC 20
GBPAUD.a 11
US30 10
BTCUSD.a 8
XTIUSD 7
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -31K
XAUUSD.a 769
BTCUSD 6.4K
EURUSD.a 31
XRPUSD.a 11
USTEC 57
GBPAUD.a 3
US30 -10
BTCUSD.a -6
XTIUSD 65
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 213K
XAUUSD -66K
XAUUSD.a 44K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD.a 3.0K
XRPUSD.a 718
USTEC -37K
GBPAUD.a 153
US30 -83K
BTCUSD.a -48K
XTIUSD 112
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 780.98 AUD
Worst trade: -13 478 AUD
Maximum consecutive wins: 158
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +484.39 AUD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.36 AUD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsAU-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.48 × 27
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.50 × 16
JunoMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.58 × 352
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.78 × 3844
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.13 × 221
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 131
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 275
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
JunoMarkets-Server
4.22 × 18
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
16 more...
🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green

This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.

⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):

  1. Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.

  2. Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.

  3. Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.

📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.


No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ForexRebel
30 USD per month
-16%
0
0
USD
7.1K
AUD
51
87%
14 604
97%
25%
0.78
-1.36
AUD
93%
1:30
