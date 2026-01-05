시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / ForexRebel
Yaqoub Yousef

ForexRebel

Yaqoub Yousef
0 리뷰
51
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 -15%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
14 673
이익 거래:
14 313 (97.54%)
손실 거래:
360 (2.45%)
최고의 거래:
1 780.98 AUD
최악의 거래:
-13 477.92 AUD
총 수익:
71 671.44 AUD (16 980 620 pips)
총 손실:
-91 505.30 AUD (2 683 357 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
연속 최대 이익:
11 891.24 AUD (158)
샤프 비율:
0.02
거래 활동:
73.06%
최대 입금량:
85.88%
최근 거래:
6 분 전
주별 거래 수:
132
평균 유지 시간:
15 시간
회복 요인:
-0.30
롱(주식매수):
8 780 (59.84%)
숏(주식차입매도):
5 893 (40.16%)
수익 요인:
0.78
기대수익:
-1.35 AUD
평균 이익:
5.01 AUD
평균 손실:
-254.18 AUD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
연속 최대 손실:
-26 504.19 AUD (2)
월별 성장률:
32.86%
연간 예측:
398.76%
Algo 트레이딩:
87%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
21 738.59 AUD
최대한의:
65 860.73 AUD (148.26%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
93.21% (65 867.40 AUD)
자본금별:
3.89% (276.68 AUD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4720
XAUUSD 2873
XAUUSD.a 827
BTCUSD 378
EURUSD.a 44
XRPUSD.a 21
USTEC 20
GBPAUD.a 11
US30 10
BTCUSD.a 8
XTIUSD 7
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -31K
XAUUSD.a 828
BTCUSD 6.4K
EURUSD.a 31
XRPUSD.a 11
USTEC 57
GBPAUD.a 3
US30 -10
BTCUSD.a -6
XTIUSD 65
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 213K
XAUUSD -66K
XAUUSD.a 44K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD.a 3.0K
XRPUSD.a 718
USTEC -37K
GBPAUD.a 153
US30 -83K
BTCUSD.a -48K
XTIUSD 112
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +1 780.98 AUD
최악의 거래: -13 478 AUD
연속 최대 이익: 158
연속 최대 손실: 2
연속 최대 이익: +484.39 AUD
연속 최대 손실: -3.36 AUD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsAU-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 41
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.48 × 27
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.50 × 16
JunoMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.58 × 352
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.78 × 3844
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.13 × 221
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.46 × 132
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 275
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
JunoMarkets-Server
4.22 × 18
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
16 더...
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green

This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.

⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):

  1. Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.

  2. Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.

  3. Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.

📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
ForexRebel
월별 30 USD
-15%
0
0
USD
7.2K
AUD
51
87%
14 673
97%
73%
0.78
-1.35
AUD
93%
1:30
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.