Yaqoub Yousef

ForexRebel

Yaqoub Yousef
レビュー0件
51週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 -16%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
14 604
利益トレード:
14 255 (97.61%)
損失トレード:
349 (2.39%)
ベストトレード:
1 780.98 AUD
最悪のトレード:
-13 477.92 AUD
総利益:
71 331.68 AUD (16 966 507 pips)
総損失:
-91 242.79 AUD (2 669 725 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
最大連続利益:
11 891.24 AUD (158)
シャープレシオ:
0.02
取引アクティビティ:
45.08%
最大入金額:
23.60%
最近のトレード:
27 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
179
平均保有時間:
16 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.30
長いトレード:
8 742 (59.86%)
短いトレード:
5 862 (40.14%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.78
期待されたペイオフ:
-1.36 AUD
平均利益:
5.00 AUD
平均損失:
-261.44 AUD
最大連続の負け:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
最大連続損失:
-26 504.19 AUD (2)
月間成長:
31.44%
年間予想:
381.48%
アルゴリズム取引:
87%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
21 738.59 AUD
最大の:
65 860.73 AUD (148.26%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
93.21% (65 867.40 AUD)
エクイティによる:
1.79% (127.09 AUD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4720
XAUUSD 2873
XAUUSD.a 758
BTCUSD 378
EURUSD.a 44
XRPUSD.a 21
USTEC 20
GBPAUD.a 11
US30 10
BTCUSD.a 8
XTIUSD 7
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -31K
XAUUSD.a 769
BTCUSD 6.4K
EURUSD.a 31
XRPUSD.a 11
USTEC 57
GBPAUD.a 3
US30 -10
BTCUSD.a -6
XTIUSD 65
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 213K
XAUUSD -66K
XAUUSD.a 44K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD.a 3.0K
XRPUSD.a 718
USTEC -37K
GBPAUD.a 153
US30 -83K
BTCUSD.a -48K
XTIUSD 112
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 780.98 AUD
最悪のトレード: -13 478 AUD
最大連続の勝ち: 158
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +484.39 AUD
最大連続損失: -3.36 AUD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsAU-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.48 × 27
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.50 × 16
JunoMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.58 × 352
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.78 × 3844
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.13 × 221
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 131
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 275
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
JunoMarkets-Server
4.22 × 18
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
16 より多く...
🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green

This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.

⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):

  1. Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.

  2. Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.

  3. Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.

📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.


レビューなし
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
