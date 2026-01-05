信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / ForexRebel
Yaqoub Yousef

ForexRebel

Yaqoub Yousef
0条评论
51
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -16%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
14 604
盈利交易:
14 255 (97.61%)
亏损交易:
349 (2.39%)
最好交易:
1 780.98 AUD
最差交易:
-13 477.92 AUD
毛利:
71 331.68 AUD (16 966 507 pips)
毛利亏损:
-91 242.74 AUD (2 669 725 pips)
最大连续赢利:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
最大连续盈利:
11 891.24 AUD (158)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
32.73%
最大入金加载:
18.74%
最近交易:
20 几分钟前
每周交易:
178
平均持有时间:
16 小时
采收率:
-0.30
长期交易:
8 742 (59.86%)
短期交易:
5 862 (40.14%)
利润因子:
0.78
预期回报:
-1.36 AUD
平均利润:
5.00 AUD
平均损失:
-261.44 AUD
最大连续失误:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
最大连续亏损:
-26 504.19 AUD (2)
每月增长:
31.44%
年度预测:
381.48%
算法交易:
87%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
21 738.59 AUD
最大值:
65 860.73 AUD (148.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
93.21% (65 867.40 AUD)
净值:
0.83% (59.20 AUD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4720
XAUUSD 2873
XAUUSD.a 758
BTCUSD 378
EURUSD.a 44
XRPUSD.a 21
USTEC 20
GBPAUD.a 11
US30 10
BTCUSD.a 8
XTIUSD 7
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -31K
XAUUSD.a 769
BTCUSD 6.4K
EURUSD.a 31
XRPUSD.a 11
USTEC 57
GBPAUD.a 3
US30 -10
BTCUSD.a -6
XTIUSD 65
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 213K
XAUUSD -66K
XAUUSD.a 44K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD.a 3.0K
XRPUSD.a 718
USTEC -37K
GBPAUD.a 153
US30 -83K
BTCUSD.a -48K
XTIUSD 112
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 780.98 AUD
最差交易: -13 478 AUD
最大连续赢利: 158
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +484.39 AUD
最大连续亏损: -3.36 AUD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsAU-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.48 × 27
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.50 × 16
JunoMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.58 × 352
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.78 × 3844
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.13 × 221
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 131
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 275
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
JunoMarkets-Server
4.22 × 18
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
16 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green

This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.

⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):

  1. Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.

  2. Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.

  3. Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.

📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.


没有评论
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ForexRebel
每月30 USD
-16%
0
0
USD
7.1K
AUD
51
87%
14 604
97%
33%
0.78
-1.36
AUD
93%
1:30
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载