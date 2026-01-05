- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|5752
|EURUSD
|4720
|XAUUSD
|2873
|XAUUSD.a
|758
|BTCUSD
|378
|EURUSD.a
|44
|XRPUSD.a
|21
|USTEC
|20
|GBPAUD.a
|11
|US30
|10
|BTCUSD.a
|8
|XTIUSD
|7
|USDJPY
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSD
|3.6K
|EURUSD
|4.7K
|XAUUSD
|-31K
|XAUUSD.a
|769
|BTCUSD
|6.4K
|EURUSD.a
|31
|XRPUSD.a
|11
|USTEC
|57
|GBPAUD.a
|3
|US30
|-10
|BTCUSD.a
|-6
|XTIUSD
|65
|USDJPY
|-36
|GBPUSD
|7
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSD
|191K
|EURUSD
|213K
|XAUUSD
|-66K
|XAUUSD.a
|44K
|BTCUSD
|14M
|EURUSD.a
|3.0K
|XRPUSD.a
|718
|USTEC
|-37K
|GBPAUD.a
|153
|US30
|-83K
|BTCUSD.a
|-48K
|XTIUSD
|112
|USDJPY
|-900
|GBPUSD
|38
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 35
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.48 × 27
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.50 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.50 × 16
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.58 × 352
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.78 × 3844
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.13 × 221
|
xChief-MT5
|1.38 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.45 × 131
|
GMI3-Real
|1.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.77 × 275
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.88 × 634
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|3.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real36
|3.50 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|3.70 × 176
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.05 × 1383
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|4.22 × 18
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|4.45 × 143
🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green
This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.
⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):
-
Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.
-
Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.
-
Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.
📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.
USD
AUD
AUD