🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green

This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.

⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):

Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers. Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically. Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.

📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.