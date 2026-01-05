SignauxSections
Yaqoub Yousef

ForexRebel

Yaqoub Yousef
0 avis
51 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -16%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
14 604
Bénéfice trades:
14 255 (97.61%)
Perte trades:
349 (2.39%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 780.98 AUD
Pire transaction:
-13 477.92 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
71 331.68 AUD (16 966 507 pips)
Perte brute:
-91 242.74 AUD (2 669 725 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1088 (484.39 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
11 891.24 AUD (158)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
32.73%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.68%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
178
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.30
Longs trades:
8 742 (59.86%)
Courts trades:
5 862 (40.14%)
Facteur de profit:
0.78
Rendement attendu:
-1.36 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.00 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-261.44 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-3.36 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-26 504.19 AUD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.44%
Prévision annuelle:
381.48%
Algo trading:
87%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
21 738.59 AUD
Maximal:
65 860.73 AUD (148.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
93.21% (65 867.40 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
0.83% (59.20 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD 5752
EURUSD 4720
XAUUSD 2873
XAUUSD.a 758
BTCUSD 378
EURUSD.a 44
XRPUSD.a 21
USTEC 20
GBPAUD.a 11
US30 10
BTCUSD.a 8
XTIUSD 7
USDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 3.6K
EURUSD 4.7K
XAUUSD -31K
XAUUSD.a 769
BTCUSD 6.4K
EURUSD.a 31
XRPUSD.a 11
USTEC 57
GBPAUD.a 3
US30 -10
BTCUSD.a -6
XTIUSD 65
USDJPY -36
GBPUSD 7
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 191K
EURUSD 213K
XAUUSD -66K
XAUUSD.a 44K
BTCUSD 14M
EURUSD.a 3.0K
XRPUSD.a 718
USTEC -37K
GBPAUD.a 153
US30 -83K
BTCUSD.a -48K
XTIUSD 112
USDJPY -900
GBPUSD 38
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 780.98 AUD
Pire transaction: -13 478 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 158
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +484.39 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3.36 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 35
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.48 × 27
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.50 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.50 × 16
JunoMarkets-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.58 × 352
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.78 × 3844
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.13 × 221
xChief-MT5
1.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
1.45 × 131
GMI3-Real
1.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
1.74 × 220
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.77 × 275
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.88 × 634
Exness-MT5Real35
3.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real36
3.50 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
3.70 × 176
Exness-MT5Real2
4.05 × 1383
JunoMarkets-Server
4.22 × 18
FundingTradersGroup-Server
4.45 × 143
16 plus...
🔴 The Smart Recovery Challenge: Turning Red into Green

This signal is a live demonstration of the ForexRebel V12.2 system's power. The account is currently in drawdown due to previous manual trading/old strategies. The Goal: To prove the system's ability to recover a losing account and bring it back to profit using smart algorithms.

⚙️ The Strategy (V12.2 Engine):

  1. Smart Hedging: Automatically cleans bad trades by pairing winners with losers.

  2. Trailing Basket: Secures collective profits dynamically.

  3. Precision Entry: Uses RSI + Bollinger + ADX to snipe the best entries.

📉 Risk Note: This is a recovery project. Watch how disciplined code fixes human errors.


Aucun avis
2026.01.05 10:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 10:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ForexRebel
30 USD par mois
-16%
0
0
USD
7.1K
AUD
51
87%
14 604
97%
33%
0.78
-1.36
AUD
93%
1:30
