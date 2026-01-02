SinyallerBölümler
Alberto Boada

Friday Pulse

Alberto Boada
0 inceleme
11 hafta
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
85
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
72 (84.70%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
13 (15.29%)
En iyi işlem:
7.67 USD
En kötü işlem:
-45.81 USD
Brüt kâr:
197.73 USD (4 021 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-121.29 USD (1 692 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
27 (65.24 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
65.24 USD (27)
Sharpe oranı:
0.23
Alım-satım etkinliği:
n/a
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
5 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
1.54
Alış işlemleri:
22 (25.88%)
Satış işlemleri:
63 (74.12%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.63
Beklenen getiri:
0.90 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.75 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-9.33 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-34.93 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-45.81 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
4.53%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
15.74 USD
Maksimum:
49.65 USD (4.80%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPCAD.r 8
CADCHF.r 7
AUDCHF.r 6
GBPCHF.r 6
USDCHF.r 5
USDJPY.r 5
NZDCHF.r 4
EURCAD.r 4
CADJPY.r 4
EURCHF.r 4
NZDJPY.r 3
USDCAD.r 3
EURGBP.r 3
GBPJPY.r 3
NZDCAD.r 3
AUDCAD.r 3
AUDUSD.r 2
EURUSD.r 2
AUDJPY.r 2
EURNZD.r 2
AUDNZD.r 2
EURAUD.r 1
GBPAUD.r 1
NZDUSD.r 1
EURJPY.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPCAD.r 24
CADCHF.r 5
AUDCHF.r 1
GBPCHF.r 3
USDCHF.r 2
USDJPY.r 15
NZDCHF.r -3
EURCAD.r 17
CADJPY.r 7
EURCHF.r 4
NZDJPY.r 13
USDCAD.r 12
EURGBP.r 10
GBPJPY.r 6
NZDCAD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 1
AUDUSD.r -3
EURUSD.r 0
AUDJPY.r -54
EURNZD.r 5
AUDNZD.r 3
EURAUD.r -2
GBPAUD.r -6
NZDUSD.r 3
EURJPY.r 7
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPCAD.r 661
CADCHF.r 108
AUDCHF.r 76
GBPCHF.r 158
USDCHF.r 109
USDJPY.r 494
NZDCHF.r 7
EURCAD.r 398
CADJPY.r 221
EURCHF.r 73
NZDJPY.r 279
USDCAD.r 187
EURGBP.r 118
GBPJPY.r 287
NZDCAD.r 93
AUDCAD.r 42
AUDUSD.r -30
EURUSD.r 11
AUDJPY.r -1.2K
EURNZD.r 222
AUDNZD.r 77
EURAUD.r -55
GBPAUD.r -233
NZDUSD.r 33
EURJPY.r 167
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +7.67 USD
En kötü işlem: -46 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 27
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +65.24 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -34.93 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarketsLLC-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Friday Pulse is an algorithmic strategy developed to operate exclusively on FP Markets copy trading service. Its approach focuses on capturing predictable movements during Friday's session close, when volatility is lower and technical patterns become clearer. The strategy is designed to capture the momentum generated by the closing of positions held overnight, which often creates predictable price movements.

  • Multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and repetitive patterns.
  • 28 major and minor currency pairs (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD).
  • No martingale or grids; one trade per strategy with hidden SL and TP.

All operations are automatic and optimised to achieve stable growth through real statistical edges, minimising exposure with short-term positions (averaging a few hours).

