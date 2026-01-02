SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Friday Pulse
Alberto Boada

Friday Pulse

Alberto Boada
0 Bewertungen
11 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
85
Gewinntrades:
72 (84.70%)
Verlusttrades:
13 (15.29%)
Bester Trade:
7.67 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-45.81 USD
Bruttoprofit:
197.73 USD (4 021 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-121.29 USD (1 692 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
27 (65.24 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
65.24 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
5 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
12
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Tage
Erholungsfaktor:
1.54
Long-Positionen:
22 (25.88%)
Short-Positionen:
63 (74.12%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.63
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.90 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
2.75 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-9.33 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
8 (-34.93 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-45.81 USD (1)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.53%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
15.74 USD
Maximaler:
49.65 USD (4.80%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GBPCAD.r 8
CADCHF.r 7
AUDCHF.r 6
GBPCHF.r 6
USDCHF.r 5
USDJPY.r 5
NZDCHF.r 4
EURCAD.r 4
CADJPY.r 4
EURCHF.r 4
NZDJPY.r 3
USDCAD.r 3
EURGBP.r 3
GBPJPY.r 3
NZDCAD.r 3
AUDCAD.r 3
AUDUSD.r 2
EURUSD.r 2
AUDJPY.r 2
EURNZD.r 2
AUDNZD.r 2
EURAUD.r 1
GBPAUD.r 1
NZDUSD.r 1
EURJPY.r 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCAD.r 24
CADCHF.r 5
AUDCHF.r 1
GBPCHF.r 3
USDCHF.r 2
USDJPY.r 15
NZDCHF.r -3
EURCAD.r 17
CADJPY.r 7
EURCHF.r 4
NZDJPY.r 13
USDCAD.r 12
EURGBP.r 10
GBPJPY.r 6
NZDCAD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 1
AUDUSD.r -3
EURUSD.r 0
AUDJPY.r -54
EURNZD.r 5
AUDNZD.r 3
EURAUD.r -2
GBPAUD.r -6
NZDUSD.r 3
EURJPY.r 7
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCAD.r 661
CADCHF.r 108
AUDCHF.r 76
GBPCHF.r 158
USDCHF.r 109
USDJPY.r 494
NZDCHF.r 7
EURCAD.r 398
CADJPY.r 221
EURCHF.r 73
NZDJPY.r 279
USDCAD.r 187
EURGBP.r 118
GBPJPY.r 287
NZDCAD.r 93
AUDCAD.r 42
AUDUSD.r -30
EURUSD.r 11
AUDJPY.r -1.2K
EURNZD.r 222
AUDNZD.r 77
EURAUD.r -55
GBPAUD.r -233
NZDUSD.r 33
EURJPY.r 167
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +7.67 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -46 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 27
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 1
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +65.24 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -34.93 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FPMarketsLLC-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Friday Pulse is an algorithmic strategy developed to operate exclusively on FP Markets copy trading service. Its approach focuses on capturing predictable movements during Friday's session close, when volatility is lower and technical patterns become clearer. The strategy is designed to capture the momentum generated by the closing of positions held overnight, which often creates predictable price movements.

  • Multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and repetitive patterns.
  • 28 major and minor currency pairs (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD).
  • No martingale or grids; one trade per strategy with hidden SL and TP.

All operations are automatic and optimised to achieve stable growth through real statistical edges, minimising exposure with short-term positions (averaging a few hours).

