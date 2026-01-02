SeñalesSecciones
Alberto Boada

Friday Pulse

Alberto Boada
0 comentarios
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
85
Transacciones Rentables:
72 (84.70%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
13 (15.29%)
Mejor transacción:
7.67 USD
Peor transacción:
-45.81 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
197.73 USD (4 021 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-121.29 USD (1 692 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
27 (65.24 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
65.24 USD (27)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Actividad comercial:
n/a
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.00%
Último trade:
5 días
Trades a la semana:
12
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
1.54
Transacciones Largas:
22 (25.88%)
Transacciones Cortas:
63 (74.12%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.63
Beneficio Esperado:
0.90 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.75 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-9.33 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-34.93 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-45.81 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
4.53%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
15.74 USD
Máxima:
49.65 USD (4.80%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPCAD.r 8
CADCHF.r 7
AUDCHF.r 6
GBPCHF.r 6
USDCHF.r 5
USDJPY.r 5
NZDCHF.r 4
EURCAD.r 4
CADJPY.r 4
EURCHF.r 4
NZDJPY.r 3
USDCAD.r 3
EURGBP.r 3
GBPJPY.r 3
NZDCAD.r 3
AUDCAD.r 3
AUDUSD.r 2
EURUSD.r 2
AUDJPY.r 2
EURNZD.r 2
AUDNZD.r 2
EURAUD.r 1
GBPAUD.r 1
NZDUSD.r 1
EURJPY.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPCAD.r 24
CADCHF.r 5
AUDCHF.r 1
GBPCHF.r 3
USDCHF.r 2
USDJPY.r 15
NZDCHF.r -3
EURCAD.r 17
CADJPY.r 7
EURCHF.r 4
NZDJPY.r 13
USDCAD.r 12
EURGBP.r 10
GBPJPY.r 6
NZDCAD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 1
AUDUSD.r -3
EURUSD.r 0
AUDJPY.r -54
EURNZD.r 5
AUDNZD.r 3
EURAUD.r -2
GBPAUD.r -6
NZDUSD.r 3
EURJPY.r 7
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPCAD.r 661
CADCHF.r 108
AUDCHF.r 76
GBPCHF.r 158
USDCHF.r 109
USDJPY.r 494
NZDCHF.r 7
EURCAD.r 398
CADJPY.r 221
EURCHF.r 73
NZDJPY.r 279
USDCAD.r 187
EURGBP.r 118
GBPJPY.r 287
NZDCAD.r 93
AUDCAD.r 42
AUDUSD.r -30
EURUSD.r 11
AUDJPY.r -1.2K
EURNZD.r 222
AUDNZD.r 77
EURAUD.r -55
GBPAUD.r -233
NZDUSD.r 33
EURJPY.r 167
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +7.67 USD
Peor transacción: -46 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 27
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +65.24 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -34.93 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Friday Pulse is an algorithmic strategy developed to operate exclusively on FP Markets copy trading service. Its approach focuses on capturing predictable movements during Friday's session close, when volatility is lower and technical patterns become clearer. The strategy is designed to capture the momentum generated by the closing of positions held overnight, which often creates predictable price movements.

  • Multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and repetitive patterns.
  • 28 major and minor currency pairs (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD).
  • No martingale or grids; one trade per strategy with hidden SL and TP.

All operations are automatic and optimised to achieve stable growth through real statistical edges, minimising exposure with short-term positions (averaging a few hours).

