|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCAD.r
|8
|CADCHF.r
|7
|AUDCHF.r
|6
|GBPCHF.r
|6
|USDCHF.r
|5
|USDJPY.r
|5
|NZDCHF.r
|4
|EURCAD.r
|4
|CADJPY.r
|4
|EURCHF.r
|4
|NZDJPY.r
|3
|USDCAD.r
|3
|EURGBP.r
|3
|GBPJPY.r
|3
|NZDCAD.r
|3
|AUDCAD.r
|3
|AUDUSD.r
|2
|EURUSD.r
|2
|AUDJPY.r
|2
|EURNZD.r
|2
|AUDNZD.r
|2
|EURAUD.r
|1
|GBPAUD.r
|1
|NZDUSD.r
|1
|EURJPY.r
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPCAD.r
|24
|CADCHF.r
|5
|AUDCHF.r
|1
|GBPCHF.r
|3
|USDCHF.r
|2
|USDJPY.r
|15
|NZDCHF.r
|-3
|EURCAD.r
|17
|CADJPY.r
|7
|EURCHF.r
|4
|NZDJPY.r
|13
|USDCAD.r
|12
|EURGBP.r
|10
|GBPJPY.r
|6
|NZDCAD.r
|6
|AUDCAD.r
|1
|AUDUSD.r
|-3
|EURUSD.r
|0
|AUDJPY.r
|-54
|EURNZD.r
|5
|AUDNZD.r
|3
|EURAUD.r
|-2
|GBPAUD.r
|-6
|NZDUSD.r
|3
|EURJPY.r
|7
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPCAD.r
|661
|CADCHF.r
|108
|AUDCHF.r
|76
|GBPCHF.r
|158
|USDCHF.r
|109
|USDJPY.r
|494
|NZDCHF.r
|7
|EURCAD.r
|398
|CADJPY.r
|221
|EURCHF.r
|73
|NZDJPY.r
|279
|USDCAD.r
|187
|EURGBP.r
|118
|GBPJPY.r
|287
|NZDCAD.r
|93
|AUDCAD.r
|42
|AUDUSD.r
|-30
|EURUSD.r
|11
|AUDJPY.r
|-1.2K
|EURNZD.r
|222
|AUDNZD.r
|77
|EURAUD.r
|-55
|GBPAUD.r
|-233
|NZDUSD.r
|33
|EURJPY.r
|167
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
Friday Pulse is an algorithmic strategy developed to operate exclusively on FP Markets copy trading service. Its approach focuses on capturing predictable movements during Friday's session close, when volatility is lower and technical patterns become clearer. The strategy is designed to capture the momentum generated by the closing of positions held overnight, which often creates predictable price movements.
- Multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and repetitive patterns.
- 28 major and minor currency pairs (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD).
- No martingale or grids; one trade per strategy with hidden SL and TP.
All operations are automatic and optimised to achieve stable growth through real statistical edges, minimising exposure with short-term positions (averaging a few hours).