Friday Pulse is an algorithmic strategy developed to operate exclusively on FP Markets copy trading service. Its approach focuses on capturing predictable movements during Friday's session close, when volatility is lower and technical patterns become clearer. The strategy is designed to capture the momentum generated by the closing of positions held overnight, which often creates predictable price movements.

Multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and repetitive patterns.

28 major and minor currency pairs (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD).

No martingale or grids; one trade per strategy with hidden SL and TP.

All operations are automatic and optimised to achieve stable growth through real statistical edges, minimising exposure with short-term positions (averaging a few hours).

