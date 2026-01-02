SegnaliSezioni
Alberto Boada

Friday Pulse

Alberto Boada
0 recensioni
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
85
Profit Trade:
72 (84.70%)
Loss Trade:
13 (15.29%)
Best Trade:
7.67 USD
Worst Trade:
-45.81 USD
Profitto lordo:
197.73 USD (4 021 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-121.29 USD (1 692 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
27 (65.24 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
65.24 USD (27)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.23
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
5 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.54
Long Trade:
22 (25.88%)
Short Trade:
63 (74.12%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.63
Profitto previsto:
0.90 USD
Profitto medio:
2.75 USD
Perdita media:
-9.33 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-34.93 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-45.81 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
4.53%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
15.74 USD
Massimale:
49.65 USD (4.80%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPCAD.r 8
CADCHF.r 7
AUDCHF.r 6
GBPCHF.r 6
USDCHF.r 5
USDJPY.r 5
NZDCHF.r 4
EURCAD.r 4
CADJPY.r 4
EURCHF.r 4
NZDJPY.r 3
USDCAD.r 3
EURGBP.r 3
GBPJPY.r 3
NZDCAD.r 3
AUDCAD.r 3
AUDUSD.r 2
EURUSD.r 2
AUDJPY.r 2
EURNZD.r 2
AUDNZD.r 2
EURAUD.r 1
GBPAUD.r 1
NZDUSD.r 1
EURJPY.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPCAD.r 24
CADCHF.r 5
AUDCHF.r 1
GBPCHF.r 3
USDCHF.r 2
USDJPY.r 15
NZDCHF.r -3
EURCAD.r 17
CADJPY.r 7
EURCHF.r 4
NZDJPY.r 13
USDCAD.r 12
EURGBP.r 10
GBPJPY.r 6
NZDCAD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 1
AUDUSD.r -3
EURUSD.r 0
AUDJPY.r -54
EURNZD.r 5
AUDNZD.r 3
EURAUD.r -2
GBPAUD.r -6
NZDUSD.r 3
EURJPY.r 7
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPCAD.r 661
CADCHF.r 108
AUDCHF.r 76
GBPCHF.r 158
USDCHF.r 109
USDJPY.r 494
NZDCHF.r 7
EURCAD.r 398
CADJPY.r 221
EURCHF.r 73
NZDJPY.r 279
USDCAD.r 187
EURGBP.r 118
GBPJPY.r 287
NZDCAD.r 93
AUDCAD.r 42
AUDUSD.r -30
EURUSD.r 11
AUDJPY.r -1.2K
EURNZD.r 222
AUDNZD.r 77
EURAUD.r -55
GBPAUD.r -233
NZDUSD.r 33
EURJPY.r 167
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +7.67 USD
Worst Trade: -46 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 27
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +65.24 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -34.93 USD

Friday Pulse is an algorithmic strategy developed to operate exclusively on FP Markets copy trading service. Its approach focuses on capturing predictable movements during Friday's session close, when volatility is lower and technical patterns become clearer. The strategy is designed to capture the momentum generated by the closing of positions held overnight, which often creates predictable price movements.

  • Multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and repetitive patterns.
  • 28 major and minor currency pairs (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD).
  • No martingale or grids; one trade per strategy with hidden SL and TP.

All operations are automatic and optimised to achieve stable growth through real statistical edges, minimising exposure with short-term positions (averaging a few hours).

