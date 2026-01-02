시그널섹션
Alberto Boada

Friday Pulse

Alberto Boada
0 리뷰
안정성
12
0 / 0 USD
월별 99 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 11%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
93
이익 거래:
80 (86.02%)
손실 거래:
13 (13.98%)
최고의 거래:
8.89 USD
최악의 거래:
-45.81 USD
총 수익:
232.89 USD (4 652 pips)
총 손실:
-125.01 USD (1 692 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
27 (65.24 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
65.24 USD (27)
샤프 비율:
0.28
거래 활동:
15.73%
최대 입금량:
11.95%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
2.17
롱(주식매수):
28 (30.11%)
숏(주식차입매도):
65 (69.89%)
수익 요인:
1.86
기대수익:
1.16 USD
평균 이익:
2.91 USD
평균 손실:
-9.62 USD
연속 최대 손실:
8 (-34.93 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-45.81 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
7.58%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
15.74 USD
최대한의:
49.65 USD (4.80%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.57% (47.28 USD)
자본금별:
2.43% (26.47 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GBPCAD.r 8
CADCHF.r 7
AUDCHF.r 6
GBPCHF.r 6
USDCHF.r 5
USDJPY.r 5
AUDUSD.r 4
NZDCHF.r 4
EURCAD.r 4
CADJPY.r 4
EURCHF.r 4
EURNZD.r 4
NZDJPY.r 3
EURAUD.r 3
GBPAUD.r 3
USDCAD.r 3
EURGBP.r 3
GBPJPY.r 3
NZDCAD.r 3
AUDCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 2
AUDJPY.r 2
AUDNZD.r 2
NZDUSD.r 1
EURJPY.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GBPCAD.r 24
CADCHF.r 5
AUDCHF.r 1
GBPCHF.r 3
USDCHF.r 2
USDJPY.r 15
AUDUSD.r 10
NZDCHF.r -3
EURCAD.r 17
CADJPY.r 7
EURCHF.r 4
EURNZD.r 8
NZDJPY.r 13
EURAUD.r 6
GBPAUD.r 1
USDCAD.r 12
EURGBP.r 10
GBPJPY.r 6
NZDCAD.r 6
AUDCAD.r 1
EURUSD.r 0
AUDJPY.r -54
AUDNZD.r 3
NZDUSD.r 3
EURJPY.r 7
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GBPCAD.r 661
CADCHF.r 108
AUDCHF.r 76
GBPCHF.r 158
USDCHF.r 109
USDJPY.r 494
AUDUSD.r 96
NZDCHF.r 7
EURCAD.r 398
CADJPY.r 221
EURCHF.r 73
EURNZD.r 343
NZDJPY.r 279
EURAUD.r 123
GBPAUD.r -27
USDCAD.r 187
EURGBP.r 118
GBPJPY.r 287
NZDCAD.r 93
AUDCAD.r 42
EURUSD.r 11
AUDJPY.r -1.2K
AUDNZD.r 77
NZDUSD.r 33
EURJPY.r 167
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +8.89 USD
최악의 거래: -46 USD
연속 최대 이익: 27
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +65.24 USD
연속 최대 손실: -34.93 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FPMarketsLLC-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

Friday Pulse is an algorithmic strategy developed to operate exclusively on FP Markets copy trading service. Its approach focuses on capturing predictable movements during Friday's session close, when volatility is lower and technical patterns become clearer. The strategy is designed to capture the momentum generated by the closing of positions held overnight, which often creates predictable price movements.

  • Multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and repetitive patterns.
  • 28 major and minor currency pairs (EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD, NZD).
  • No martingale or grids; one trade per strategy with hidden SL and TP.

All operations are automatic and optimised to achieve stable growth through real statistical edges, minimising exposure with short-term positions (averaging a few hours).

SVX Strategies | Quantitative Trading & AI Systems by ForexBrokerChoose

