Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA
Perapot Chanyuenyong

Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
50
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
43 (86.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
7 (14.00%)
En iyi işlem:
50.16 THB
En kötü işlem:
-102.78 THB
Brüt kâr:
834.14 THB (26 689 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
28 (524.00 THB)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
524.00 THB (28)
Sharpe oranı:
0.37
Alım-satım etkinliği:
72.11%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.82%
En son işlem:
29 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
62
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.37
Alış işlemleri:
50 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.62
Beklenen getiri:
10.32 THB
Ortalama kâr:
19.40 THB
Ortalama zarar:
-45.42 THB
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-217.94 THB)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-217.94 THB (3)
Aylık büyüme:
1.13%
Algo alım-satım:
54%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 THB
Maksimum:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
Varlığa göre:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLDm# 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLDm# 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLDm# 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +50.16 THB
En kötü işlem: -103 THB
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 28
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +524.00 THB
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -217.94 THB

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA

View EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159567

The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.

Recommended Setup & Risk Management

To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:

1. Account Type Selection:

  • Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
  • Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.

2. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
  • Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)

3. Lot Sizing:

  • Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
  • Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.

4. Trading Instrument:

  • Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).

Broker & Environment Requirements

For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:

  • Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
  • Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair


İnceleme yok
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 16:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 16:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 08:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 08:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 08:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA
Ayda 30 USD
1%
0
0
USD
51K
THB
1
54%
50
86%
72%
2.62
10.32
THB
13%
1:500
