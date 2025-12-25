SignaleKategorien
Perapot Chanyuenyong

Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
52
Gewinntrades:
45 (86.53%)
Verlusttrades:
7 (13.46%)
Bester Trade:
50.16 THB
Schlechtester Trade:
-102.78 THB
Bruttoprofit:
881.14 THB (28 178 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
28 (524.00 THB)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
524.00 THB (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading-Aktivität:
76.44%
Max deposit load:
0.82%
Letzter Trade:
48 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
65
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
2.58
Long-Positionen:
52 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.77
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
10.83 THB
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
19.58 THB
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-45.42 THB
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
3 (-217.94 THB)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-217.94 THB (3)
Wachstum pro Monat :
1.23%
Algo-Trading:
55%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 THB
Maximaler:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
Kapital:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
GOLDm# 52
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 18
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 18K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +50.16 THB
Schlechtester Trade: -103 THB
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 28
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 3
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +524.00 THB
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -217.94 THB

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA

View EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159567

The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.

Recommended Setup & Risk Management

To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:

1. Account Type Selection:

  • Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
  • Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.

2. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
  • Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)

3. Lot Sizing:

  • Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
  • Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.

4. Trading Instrument:

  • Symbol: Gold or XAUUSD

Broker & Environment Requirements

For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:

  • Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
  • Recommended Broker: Any broker. XM is also recommend. 


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 16:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 16:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 08:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 08:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 08:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
