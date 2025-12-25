- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|52
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|18
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|18K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "XMGlobal-MT5 2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA
The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.
Recommended Setup & Risk Management
To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:
1. Account Type Selection:
- Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
- Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.
2. Capital Requirements:
- Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
- Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)
3. Lot Sizing:
- Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
- Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.
4. Trading Instrument:
- Symbol: Gold or XAUUSD
Broker & Environment Requirements
For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:
- Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
- Recommended Broker: Any broker. XM is also recommend.
