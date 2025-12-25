SignalsSections
Perapot Chanyuenyong

Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
50
Profit Trades:
43 (86.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (14.00%)
Best trade:
50.16 THB
Worst trade:
-102.78 THB
Gross Profit:
834.14 THB (26 689 pips)
Gross Loss:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (524.00 THB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
524.00 THB (28)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.37
Trading activity:
73.52%
Max deposit load:
0.82%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.37
Long Trades:
50 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
2.62
Expected Payoff:
10.32 THB
Average Profit:
19.40 THB
Average Loss:
-45.42 THB
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-217.94 THB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-217.94 THB (3)
Monthly growth:
1.13%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 THB
Maximal:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
By Equity:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLDm# 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.16 THB
Worst trade: -103 THB
Maximum consecutive wins: 28
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +524.00 THB
Maximal consecutive loss: -217.94 THB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA

View EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159567

The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.

Recommended Setup & Risk Management

To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:

1. Account Type Selection:

  • Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
  • Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.

2. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
  • Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)

3. Lot Sizing:

  • Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
  • Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.

4. Trading Instrument:

  • Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).

Broker & Environment Requirements

For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:

  • Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
  • Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair


No reviews
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 16:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 16:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 08:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 08:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 08:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
