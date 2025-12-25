- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|17
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|17K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA
The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.
Recommended Setup & Risk Management
To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:
1. Account Type Selection:
- Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
- Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.
2. Capital Requirements:
- Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
- Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)
3. Lot Sizing:
- Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
- Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.
4. Trading Instrument:
- Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).
Broker & Environment Requirements
For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:
- Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
- Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair
