Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA
Perapot Chanyuenyong

Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
50
Bénéfice trades:
43 (86.00%)
Perte trades:
7 (14.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
50.16 THB
Pire transaction:
-102.78 THB
Bénéfice brut:
834.14 THB (26 689 pips)
Perte brute:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (524.00 THB)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
524.00 THB (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Activité de trading:
72.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.82%
Dernier trade:
47 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
62
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.37
Longs trades:
50 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.62
Rendement attendu:
10.32 THB
Bénéfice moyen:
19.40 THB
Perte moyenne:
-45.42 THB
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-217.94 THB)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-217.94 THB (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.13%
Algo trading:
54%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 THB
Maximal:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
Par fonds propres:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLDm# 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +50.16 THB
Pire transaction: -103 THB
Gains consécutifs maximales: 28
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +524.00 THB
Perte consécutive maximale: -217.94 THB

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA

View EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159567

The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.

Recommended Setup & Risk Management

To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:

1. Account Type Selection:

  • Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
  • Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.

2. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
  • Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)

3. Lot Sizing:

  • Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
  • Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.

4. Trading Instrument:

  • Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).

Broker & Environment Requirements

For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:

  • Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
  • Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair


Aucun avis
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 16:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 16:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 08:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 08:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 08:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA
30 USD par mois
1%
0
0
USD
51K
THB
1
54%
50
86%
72%
2.62
10.32
THB
13%
1:500
