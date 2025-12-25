СигналыРазделы
Perapot Chanyuenyong

Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
50
Прибыльных трейдов:
43 (86.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
7 (14.00%)
Лучший трейд:
50.16 THB
Худший трейд:
-102.78 THB
Общая прибыль:
834.14 THB (26 689 pips)
Общий убыток:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
28 (524.00 THB)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
524.00 THB (28)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.37
Торговая активность:
74.98%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.82%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
62
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
2.37
Длинных трейдов:
50 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
2.62
Мат. ожидание:
10.32 THB
Средняя прибыль:
19.40 THB
Средний убыток:
-45.42 THB
Макс. серия проигрышей:
3 (-217.94 THB)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-217.94 THB (3)
Прирост в месяц:
1.13%
Алготрейдинг:
54%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 THB
Максимальная:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
По эквити:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLDm# 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLDm# 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLDm# 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +50.16 THB
Худший трейд: -103 THB
Макс. серия выигрышей: 28
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +524.00 THB
Макс. убыток в серии: -217.94 THB

Нет данных

Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA

View EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159567

The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.

Recommended Setup & Risk Management

To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:

1. Account Type Selection:

  • Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
  • Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.

2. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
  • Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)

3. Lot Sizing:

  • Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
  • Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.

4. Trading Instrument:

  • Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).

Broker & Environment Requirements

For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:

  • Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
  • Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair


2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 16:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 16:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 08:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 08:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 08:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
