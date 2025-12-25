- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
50
盈利交易:
43 (86.00%)
亏损交易:
7 (14.00%)
最好交易:
50.16 THB
最差交易:
-102.78 THB
毛利:
834.14 THB (26 689 pips)
毛利亏损:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (524.00 THB)
最大连续盈利:
524.00 THB (28)
夏普比率:
0.37
交易活动:
73.52%
最大入金加载:
0.82%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
62
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
2.37
长期交易:
50 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
2.62
预期回报:
10.32 THB
平均利润:
19.40 THB
平均损失:
-45.42 THB
最大连续失误:
3 (-217.94 THB)
最大连续亏损:
-217.94 THB (3)
每月增长:
1.13%
算法交易:
54%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 THB
最大值:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
净值:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLDm#
|17
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLDm#
|17K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA
The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.
Recommended Setup & Risk Management
To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:
1. Account Type Selection:
- Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
- Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.
2. Capital Requirements:
- Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
- Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)
3. Lot Sizing:
- Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
- Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.
4. Trading Instrument:
- Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).
Broker & Environment Requirements
For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:
- Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
- Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair
