Perapot Chanyuenyong

Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
50
盈利交易:
43 (86.00%)
亏损交易:
7 (14.00%)
最好交易:
50.16 THB
最差交易:
-102.78 THB
毛利:
834.14 THB (26 689 pips)
毛利亏损:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
最大连续赢利:
28 (524.00 THB)
最大连续盈利:
524.00 THB (28)
夏普比率:
0.37
交易活动:
73.52%
最大入金加载:
0.82%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
62
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
2.37
长期交易:
50 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
2.62
预期回报:
10.32 THB
平均利润:
19.40 THB
平均损失:
-45.42 THB
最大连续失误:
3 (-217.94 THB)
最大连续亏损:
-217.94 THB (3)
每月增长:
1.13%
算法交易:
54%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 THB
最大值:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
净值:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GOLDm# 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GOLDm# 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GOLDm# 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +50.16 THB
最差交易: -103 THB
最大连续赢利: 28
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +524.00 THB
最大连续亏损: -217.94 THB

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA

View EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159567

The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.

Recommended Setup & Risk Management

To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:

1. Account Type Selection:

  • Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
  • Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.

2. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
  • Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)

3. Lot Sizing:

  • Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
  • Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.

4. Trading Instrument:

  • Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).

Broker & Environment Requirements

For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:

  • Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
  • Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair


2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 16:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 16:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 08:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 08:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 08:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
