Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA
Perapot Chanyuenyong

Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA

Perapot Chanyuenyong
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
50
Profit Trade:
43 (86.00%)
Loss Trade:
7 (14.00%)
Best Trade:
50.16 THB
Worst Trade:
-102.78 THB
Profitto lordo:
834.14 THB (26 689 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (524.00 THB)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
524.00 THB (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
72.11%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.82%
Ultimo trade:
54 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
62
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.37
Long Trade:
50 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.62
Profitto previsto:
10.32 THB
Profitto medio:
19.40 THB
Perdita media:
-45.42 THB
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-217.94 THB)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-217.94 THB (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.13%
Algo trading:
54%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 THB
Massimale:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
Per equità:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLDm# 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLDm# 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLDm# 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Best Trade: +50.16 THB
Worst Trade: -103 THB
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +524.00 THB
Massima perdita consecutiva: -217.94 THB

Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA

View EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159567

The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.

Recommended Setup & Risk Management

To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:

1. Account Type Selection:

  • Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
  • Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.

2. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
  • Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)

3. Lot Sizing:

  • Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
  • Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.

4. Trading Instrument:

  • Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).

Broker & Environment Requirements

For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:

  • Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
  • Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair


