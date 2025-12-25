シグナルセクション
Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA

Perapot Chanyuenyong
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
51
利益トレード:
44 (86.27%)
損失トレード:
7 (13.73%)
ベストトレード:
50.16 THB
最悪のトレード:
-102.78 THB
総利益:
862.23 THB (27 577 pips)
総損失:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
28 (524.00 THB)
最大連続利益:
524.00 THB (28)
シャープレシオ:
0.39
取引アクティビティ:
76.44%
最大入金額:
0.82%
最近のトレード:
55 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
64
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.50
長いトレード:
51 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.71
期待されたペイオフ:
10.67 THB
平均利益:
19.60 THB
平均損失:
-45.42 THB
最大連続の負け:
3 (-217.94 THB)
最大連続損失:
-217.94 THB (3)
月間成長:
1.19%
アルゴリズム取引:
54%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 THB
最大の:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
エクイティによる:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-MT5 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA

View EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159567

The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.

Recommended Setup & Risk Management

To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:

1. Account Type Selection:

  • Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
  • Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.

2. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
  • Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)

3. Lot Sizing:

  • Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
  • Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.

4. Trading Instrument:

  • Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).

Broker & Environment Requirements

For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:

  • Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
  • Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair


レビューなし
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 16:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 16:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 08:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 08:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 08:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
