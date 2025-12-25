- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
51
利益トレード:
44 (86.27%)
損失トレード:
7 (13.73%)
ベストトレード:
50.16 THB
最悪のトレード:
-102.78 THB
総利益:
862.23 THB (27 577 pips)
総損失:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
28 (524.00 THB)
最大連続利益:
524.00 THB (28)
シャープレシオ:
0.39
取引アクティビティ:
76.44%
最大入金額:
0.82%
最近のトレード:
55 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
64
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.50
長いトレード:
51 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.71
期待されたペイオフ:
10.67 THB
平均利益:
19.60 THB
平均損失:
-45.42 THB
最大連続の負け:
3 (-217.94 THB)
最大連続損失:
-217.94 THB (3)
月間成長:
1.19%
アルゴリズム取引:
54%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 THB
最大の:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
エクイティによる:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|51
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GOLDm#
|17
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GOLDm#
|17K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +50.16 THB
最悪のトレード: -103 THB
最大連続の勝ち: 28
最大連続の負け: 3
最大連続利益: +524.00 THB
最大連続損失: -217.94 THB
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-MT5 2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA
The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.
Recommended Setup & Risk Management
To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:
1. Account Type Selection:
- Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
- Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.
2. Capital Requirements:
- Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
- Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)
3. Lot Sizing:
- Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
- Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.
4. Trading Instrument:
- Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).
Broker & Environment Requirements
For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:
- Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
- Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair
レビューなし
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
週
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
30 USD/月
1%
0
0
USD
USD
51K
THB
THB
1
54%
51
86%
76%
2.71
10.67
THB
THB
13%
1:500