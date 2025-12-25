Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA





The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.

Recommended Setup & Risk Management

To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:

1. Account Type Selection:

Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.

Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.

2. Capital Requirements:

Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)

Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)

3. Lot Sizing:

Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot .

Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.

4. Trading Instrument:

Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).

Broker & Environment Requirements

For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:

Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.

Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs. Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair




