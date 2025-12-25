SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA
Perapot Chanyuenyong

Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA

Perapot Chanyuenyong
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 1%
XMGlobal-MT5 2
1:500
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
50
Transacciones Rentables:
43 (86.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
7 (14.00%)
Mejor transacción:
50.16 THB
Peor transacción:
-102.78 THB
Beneficio Bruto:
834.14 THB (26 689 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-317.96 THB (10 105 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
28 (524.00 THB)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
524.00 THB (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.37
Actividad comercial:
73.52%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.82%
Último trade:
4 horas
Trades a la semana:
62
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.37
Transacciones Largas:
50 (100.00%)
Transacciones Cortas:
0 (0.00%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.62
Beneficio Esperado:
10.32 THB
Beneficio medio:
19.40 THB
Pérdidas medias:
-45.42 THB
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
3 (-217.94 THB)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-217.94 THB (3)
Crecimiento al mes:
1.13%
Trading algorítmico:
54%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 THB
Máxima:
217.94 THB (1.06%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.43% (217.94 THB)
De fondos:
12.65% (6 417.46 THB)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GOLDm# 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GOLDm# 17
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GOLDm# 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +50.16 THB
Peor transacción: -103 THB
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 28
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 3
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +524.00 THB
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -217.94 THB

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "XMGlobal-MT5 2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Trading Strategy: Supervised Golden Receiver Grid EA

View EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159567

The Golden Receiver Grid EA is a sophisticated automated recovery system specifically engineered to capitalize on the mean-reverting nature of Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike traditional aggressive grids, this EA focuses on high-probability corrective movements in ranging and sideways markets.

Recommended Setup & Risk Management

To ensure the best performance and maintain the EA's durability benchmarks, please follow these capitalization guidelines:

1. Account Type Selection:

  • Cent Account (Strongly Recommended): Ideal for traders looking for maximum safety, smoother drawdown curves, and the ability to scale lots with more granularity.
  • Standard Account: Reserved for those with higher capital and a lower risk appetite.

2. Capital Requirements:

  • Standard Account: Minimum $2,000 (Recommended: $4,000+ for safety)
  • Cent Account: Minimum $500 (Recommended: $1,000+ for safety)

3. Lot Sizing:

  • Standard Account: Start with 0.01 lot.
  • Cent Account: Start with 0.10 to 0.20 lots.

4. Trading Instrument:

  • Symbol: Goldm# (XAUUSD).

Broker & Environment Requirements

For maximum profitability in grid-based strategies, environment optimization is critical:

  • Swap-Free: It is highly recommended to use a swap-free account. Since grid positions may stay open over several days, avoiding "Triple Swap" Wednesdays and nightly fees ensures your net profit isn't eroded by carry costs.
  • Recommended Broker: XM is recommended to match with the account trading pair


No hay comentarios
2025.12.29 05:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 04:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.29 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.26 11:11
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 08:08
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.26 07:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.25 16:53
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 16:53
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.25 08:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.25 08:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.25 08:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
Gold Safe Grid_Golden Receiver EA
30 USD al mes
1%
0
0
USD
51K
THB
1
54%
50
86%
74%
2.62
10.32
THB
13%
1:500
Copiar

¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.