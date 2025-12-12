- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|36
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLD
|26
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLD
|2.6K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMTrading-Real 12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
TAKOYAKI_Trade is my personal live account traded mostly by my own, not-yet-released Expert Advisor, with occasional manual intervention when market conditions change suddenly.
Main idea: steady, conservative growth rather than “get rich quick”.
Strategy outline
-
Instrument: primarily GOLD (XAUUSD)
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Style: breakout + light grid, maximum about 11 positions
-
Lots: small fixed starting lot, no aggressive martingale or over-leveraging
-
Risk: focus on controlled drawdown and survival first, profit second
Risk & recommendations
-
Recommended minimum deposit: 300 USD or more
-
I do not run other high-risk EAs on this account
-
Please remember that past performance does not guarantee future results and trading involves risk of loss of capital.
