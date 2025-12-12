TAKOYAKI_Trade is my personal live account traded mostly by my own, not-yet-released Expert Advisor, with occasional manual intervention when market conditions change suddenly.

Main idea: steady, conservative growth rather than “get rich quick”.

Strategy outline

Instrument: primarily GOLD (XAUUSD)

Timeframe: M15

Style: breakout + light grid, maximum about 11 positions

Lots: small fixed starting lot, no aggressive martingale or over-leveraging

Risk: focus on controlled drawdown and survival first, profit second

Risk & recommendations