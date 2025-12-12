SinyallerBölümler
TAKOYAKI Trade
Shunsuke Kanaya

TAKOYAKI Trade

Shunsuke Kanaya
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 7%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
36
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
28 (77.77%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
8 (22.22%)
En iyi işlem:
4.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-0.80 USD
Brüt kâr:
28.82 USD (2 870 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3.19 USD (315 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (1.77 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
5.33 USD (5)
Sharpe oranı:
0.47
Alım-satım etkinliği:
15.92%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
4.39%
En son işlem:
39 dakika önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
36
Ort. tutma süresi:
15 dakika
Düzelme faktörü:
32.04
Alış işlemleri:
36 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
9.03
Beklenen getiri:
0.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
1.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-0.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
2 (-0.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-0.80 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
6.53%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.80 USD (0.20%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.18% (0.70 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.54% (14.52 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD 26
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD 2.6K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 5
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 1
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1.77 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.36 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMTrading-Real 12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

TAKOYAKI_Trade is my personal live account traded mostly by my own, not-yet-released Expert Advisor, with occasional manual intervention when market conditions change suddenly.

Main idea: steady, conservative growth rather than “get rich quick”.

Strategy outline

  • Instrument: primarily GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Style: breakout + light grid, maximum about 11 positions

  • Lots: small fixed starting lot, no aggressive martingale or over-leveraging

  • Risk: focus on controlled drawdown and survival first, profit second

Risk & recommendations

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 300 USD or more

  • I do not run other high-risk EAs on this account

  • Please remember that past performance does not guarantee future results and trading involves risk of loss of capital.


İnceleme yok
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 09:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 07:13
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 07:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 07:13
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 06:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 06:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 06:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 05:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
