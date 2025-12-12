- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLD
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLD
|74
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMTrading-Real 12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
TAKOYAKI_Trade is my personal live account traded mostly by my own, not-yet-released Expert Advisor, with occasional manual intervention when market conditions change suddenly.
Main idea: steady, conservative growth rather than “get rich quick”.
Strategy outline
-
Instrument: primarily GOLD (XAUUSD)
-
Timeframe: M15
-
Style: breakout + light grid, maximum about 11 positions
-
Lots: small fixed starting lot, no aggressive martingale or over-leveraging
-
Risk: focus on controlled drawdown and survival first, profit second
Risk & recommendations
-
Recommended minimum deposit: 300 USD or more
-
I do not run other high-risk EAs on this account
-
Please remember that past performance does not guarantee future results and trading involves risk of loss of capital.
