Shunsuke Kanaya

TAKOYAKI Trade

Shunsuke Kanaya
0 recensioni
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 0%
XMTrading-Real 12
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3
Profit Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.52 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.74 USD (74 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (0.74 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.74 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.24
Attività di trading:
7.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.18%
Ultimo trade:
29 minuti fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 minuto
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.25 USD
Profitto medio:
0.25 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.37% (1.45 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 74
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.52 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.74 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMTrading-Real 12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

TAKOYAKI_Trade is my personal live account traded mostly by my own, not-yet-released Expert Advisor, with occasional manual intervention when market conditions change suddenly.

Main idea: steady, conservative growth rather than “get rich quick”.

Strategy outline

  • Instrument: primarily GOLD (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M15

  • Style: breakout + light grid, maximum about 11 positions

  • Lots: small fixed starting lot, no aggressive martingale or over-leveraging

  • Risk: focus on controlled drawdown and survival first, profit second

Risk & recommendations

  • Recommended minimum deposit: 300 USD or more

  • I do not run other high-risk EAs on this account

  • Please remember that past performance does not guarantee future results and trading involves risk of loss of capital.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.12 06:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.12 06:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.12 06:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.12 05:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 05:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.12 05:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.12 05:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TAKOYAKI Trade
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
394
USD
1
100%
3
100%
7%
n/a
0.25
USD
0%
1:500
Copia

