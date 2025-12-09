SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / MegaGoldMt4
Oleksandr Khrypunenko

MegaGoldMt4

Oleksandr Khrypunenko
0 inceleme
1 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 (100.00%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
0 (0.00%)
En iyi işlem:
0.41 USD
En kötü işlem:
0.00 USD
Brüt kâr:
0.41 USD (48 pips)
Brüt zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
1 (0.41 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
0.41 USD (1)
Sharpe oranı:
0.00
Alım-satım etkinliği:
5.17%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
0.00%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
1
Ort. tutma süresi:
9 saniye
Düzelme faktörü:
0.00
Alış işlemleri:
1 (100.00%)
Satış işlemleri:
0 (0.00%)
Kâr faktörü:
n/a
Beklenen getiri:
0.41 USD
Ortalama kâr:
0.41 USD
Ortalama zarar:
0.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
0.01% (0.06 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 0
1
1
1
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 48
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +0.41 USD
En kötü işlem: -0 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 1
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 0
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +0.41 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -0.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live17" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

The MegaGold strategy is an automated gold trading system that demonstrates stable results with a 74% profitability rate over more than 100 trades. It operates on the basis of thorough technical analysis of the XAUUSD pair, using an algorithmic approach without aggressive methods such as martingale or grid trading, which makes it safe for your capital. Each position must have a stop loss and take profit. The strategy adapts to market changes, demonstrates controlled drawdown up to 25% and provides stable predicted average monthly profit exceeding 20%, which is confirmed by real trading statistics. Thanks to automation and clear risk management with an average profit-to-loss ratio of 1.42, MegaGold is suitable for both beginners and experienced investors seeking passive income from gold trading. 

This signal is similar to https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2337490 for traders trading on MT4.

İnceleme yok
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.09 14:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.09 13:07
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.09 13:07
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.09 13:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.09 13:07
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
MegaGoldMt4
Ayda 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
500
USD
1
0%
1
100%
5%
n/a
0.41
USD
0%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.